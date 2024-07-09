S'pore 'photographer' offers TikToker S$12,000 for 'artistic sperm photoshoot' involving 50 men

A content creator in Singapore was caught off guard when a man claiming to be a photographer reached out to her, offering up to S$12,000 for her to model in his photoshoot.

The concept? "The artistic portrayal of sperm."

The photoshoot would also involve 50 men who would "provide their sperm" during the photoshoot, while the model posed in a tennis skirt and crop top, according to correspondence seen by Mothership.

Too good to be true

The content creator, 21-year-old Lai Yi Jing, shared about her bizarre encounter on TikTok.

On Jun. 27, she received the first email from the photographer, who identified himself as Gavin Choo.

In his email, he explained that it would be a "unique (clothed) concept photoshoot", with a remuneration of S$8,000 for a two-hour indoor session.

"Honestly at this point, it sounds too good to be true right. So out of curiosity...like I wanted to see if this guy was legit, or if he's full of sh*t...I asked him about his portfolio."

While he didn't send his portfolio over, he did share more details about the shoot.

"I don't have to describe that to you guys, but it's about white tadpoles that comes out of men," Lai said.

The photoshoot aimed to portray sperm in an "artistic" manner, with the aim of destigmatising it, Choo explained.

The model would also have to wear a crop top and a tennis skirt in the shoot.

In the same email, he increased his offered remuneration to S$12,000.

Kept an open mind

Initially, Lai tried to keep an open mind.

"As an art person myself, [I thought] okay, sure. I followed up to ask him...about more details."

The conversation moved onto messaging platform Telegram. But as it turned out, the shoot wasn't just about the portrayal of sperm; it would involve the biological material itself.

Choo explained that the sperm would be "provided by a group of 50 volunteers, aged 21 to 30".

They would enter the studio in groups of five and their only role would be "to provide their sperm", without any physical contact with the model.

The model, in the meantime, would pose with the sperm for "artistic portraits in the crop top and tennis skirt".

The volunteers would also need to be tested prior to the shoot "for hygiene and safety".

Choo did not specify what kind of tests would be required.

In a subsequent text message, Choo said that payment would be made in full prior to the shoot.

The only decision she would have to make was whether to receive it in cash or via Paynow.

Oh, and the venue? A hotel in Sentosa.

Thanked her for her time

Lai told Mothership that she eventually said she wasn't interested as she didn't like the idea of the shoot.

In response, the "photographer" thanked her for her time.

She later found out that some girls she knew had also received similar offers.

Lai added that she hopes to "raise awareness" of the situation.

"Definitely, to all the girls out there or those who were reached out to by these kind of offers, please stay safe and don't fall for it. Because you never know what happens after," she told Mothership.

She ended the video with a quip:

"I would do anything for money, just not this."

Probably a good idea, TBH.

Happened before

This isn't the first time such an incident has happened.

In 2021, two women came forward on social media to share their experience about being offered large sums of money for a "bukkake-themed" photoshoot.

Originating in Japan, "bukkake" refers to a sex act that is commonly portrayed in pornographic films in which multiple participants ejaculate on one participant.

The 2021 incidents also bore several similarities to the recent photoshoot offer, namely:

The photoshoot would involve tens of men, who would be separated into smaller groups at the studio to avoid the situation being "overwhelming"

The photoshoot would involve ejaculation

All participants would be tested for sexually-transmitted diseases beforehand

The models would have to wear a crop top and skirt

The police subsequently confirmed that a 28-year-old man was assisting with investigations.

Mothership has reached out to the police for more details about the results of the investigation.

Mothership has also reached out to Choo for more information.

Top image from Lai Yijing/TikTok and Deon Black/Unsplash