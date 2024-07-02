43 people, aged 34 to 82, arrested for suspected involvement in illegal remote betting operations

41 men and two women, aged 34 to 82, were arrested for their suspected involvement in an organised criminal group responsible for unlawful remote betting operations.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2024, according to an SPF news release on Jul. 1, 2024.

Concurrent raids at multiple locations

SPF officers carried out concurrent raids at multiple locations across the island, leading to the arrest of 37 men and two women.

Officers from the RMP Criminal Investigation Department were simultaneously carrying out raids in Malaysia, leading to the arrest of four Singaporean men.

During the operation, SPF issued prohibition of disposal orders for seven properties with an estimated value of more than S$10.7 million.

Cash, jewellery, luxury watches, and more than 40 bank accounts with a total estimated value of nearly S$4 million were seized by SPF for investigations and to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.

Electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, as well as gambling-related paraphernalia, were also seized as case exhibits.

Eight men and one woman to be charged in court on Jul. 2, 2024

Eight men and one woman will be charged in court on Jul. 2, 2024, for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Investigations against the other individuals are ongoing.

The penalty for conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent is a fine of up to S$200,000 and imprisonment for up to five years.

In its statement, the police advised members of the public to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) and concurrent director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Zhang Weihan said:

"The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action, and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law."

Zhang also thanked SPF's counterparts in Malaysia, highlighting their "strong support and commitment" in tackling transnational crime groups.

Top image via Singapore Police Force.