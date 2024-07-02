Back

43 people, aged 34 to 82, arrested for suspected involvement in illegal remote betting operations

A joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and the Royal Malaysia Police from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2024.

Amber Tay | July 02, 2024, 04:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

41 men and two women, aged 34 to 82, were arrested for their suspected involvement in an organised criminal group responsible for unlawful remote betting operations.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2024, according to an SPF news release on Jul. 1, 2024.

Concurrent raids at multiple locations

SPF officers carried out concurrent raids at multiple locations across the island, leading to the arrest of 37 men and two women.

Officers from the RMP Criminal Investigation Department were simultaneously carrying out raids in Malaysia, leading to the arrest of four Singaporean men.

During the operation, SPF issued prohibition of disposal orders for seven properties with an estimated value of more than S$10.7 million.

Cash, jewellery, luxury watches, and more than 40 bank accounts with a total estimated value of nearly S$4 million were seized by SPF for investigations and to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.

Electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, as well as gambling-related paraphernalia, were also seized as case exhibits.

Eight men and one woman to be charged in court on Jul. 2, 2024

Eight men and one woman will be charged in court on Jul. 2, 2024, for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Investigations against the other individuals are ongoing.

The penalty for conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent is a fine of up to S$200,000 and imprisonment for up to five years.

In its statement, the police advised members of the public to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) and concurrent director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Zhang Weihan said:

"The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action, and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law."

Zhang also thanked SPF's counterparts in Malaysia, highlighting their "strong support and commitment" in tackling transnational crime groups.

Top image via Singapore Police Force.

Local & imported fish safe for consumption following Pasir Panjang oil spill: Grace Fu

Singapore's water supply has not been disrupted, she added.

July 02, 2024, 03:24 PM

Body found in S'pore River: 21-year-old man charged with causing death of another man, 33, by allegedly pushing him

The 33-year-old passed away due to "drowning", according to court documents.

July 02, 2024, 03:07 PM

M'sian eatery with mini bowls from S$1.90 opens at SingPost Centre

Yum.

July 02, 2024, 03:04 PM

Oil spill risk cannot be completely eliminated, agencies ready to respond: Chee Hong Tat

The agencies will continue to update and improve their SOPs and contingency plans.

July 02, 2024, 03:01 PM

Japanese-style croissants at Ngee Ann City with flavours like crab truffle cream, durian & salted egg

Kwasons galore.

July 02, 2024, 02:36 PM

S'pore ready to recognise the State of Palestine at 'an appropriate time': Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore will also continue implementing a S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP) specifically meant to support Palestinian capacity-building efforts.

July 02, 2024, 01:55 PM

US Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have legal immunity for 'official acts', Trump seeks conviction overturn

The decision exempts actions taken by presidents within their constitutional authority, but not those taken in a private capacity.

July 02, 2024, 01:19 PM

Speaker Seah Kian Peng reminds MPs not to take their conduct lightly after Leong Mun Wai retracts podcast remarks

Seah said such "acts of contempt" should not be repeated again.

July 02, 2024, 12:56 PM

SIA CEO annual pay rises to S$8.1 million, 20% increase after airline makes record profit

SIA recorded a full-year net profit of S$2.68 billion.

July 02, 2024, 12:32 PM

1st woman to finish 12-week tactical course for elite police unit is 32-year-old mum of 2

Awesome.

July 02, 2024, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.