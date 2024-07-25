Back

Man, 45, arrested for allegedly shooting metal pellets in Bukit Panjang, having airsoft guns & samurai swords

The man allegedly shot the metal pellets using a catapult.

Seri Mazliana | July 25, 2024, 11:49 PM

A 45-year-old man will be charged in court on Jul. 26 for allegedly possessing offensive weapons and shooting metal pellets using a catapult, causing damage to the windows of HDB units in Bukit Panjang.

In a news release on Jul. 25, police said they received multiple reports of damaged windows at an HDB block along Jelapang Road from February to April 2023.

The damage appeared to be caused by the impact of projectiles fired from somewhere nearby.

Aimed pellets at metal signages for "practice"

Police officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the man through ground enquiries and later arrested him along Jelapang Road on May 2, 2023.

They seized a collection of clay and metal pellets, liquid gel balls, seven catapults, four airsoft pistols, one replica rifle which was capable of discharging water gel pellets, two samurai swords, and modified boxes believed to have been used for target practice.

Photo by Singapore Police Force.

Photo by Singapore Police Force.

Photo by Singapore Police Force.

Early investigations revealed that the man had allegedly shot metal pellets using a catapult from his home towards metal signages along Jelapang Road on multiple occasions.

The pellets also caused damage to the windows of nearby residential units.

Penalties

For committing a rash act, he may face up to six months' jail, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

For possessing a gun without a licence, he may face up to three years' jail and a fine of up to S$5,000 for each gun.

For possessing an offensive weapon, he may face up to two years' jail, a fine, or both.

For possessing a scheduled weapon, he may face up to five years' jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

Top photos by Singapore Police Force

