Man, 30, allegedly steals gemstone & luxury watch worth S$6.2 million in Cairnhill, gets arrested

A 30-year-old man in Singapore was arrested on Jul. 3 after he allegedly stole a gemstone and a branded luxury watch worth S$6.2 million from a residential unit in Cairnhill Circle.

In a news release on Jul. 4, police said that they were alerted to the alleged crime on Jul. 2 at about 9pm.

The man was arrested within 20 hours after Tanglin Police Division officers identified him through follow-up investigations and ground enquiries.

Stole other items worth S$46,200

Early investigations revealed that he had also allegedly stolen other items including one handbag, one pair of sandals and one pair of sneakers worth S$46,200 from the same unit.

The items were subsequently recovered.

The man will be charged in court on Jul. 5 with the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he may face an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top photo by Singapore Police Force