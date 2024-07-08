Back

Ang Ku Kueh store with flavours like sweet potato & XO scallop opens at Paragon

Interesting.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 08, 2024, 03:19 PM

Events

Madam Ang KK, a store specialising in ang ku kueh, has opened at Paragon.

The store is a new concept by local bakery Old Seng Choong.

They have a total of 16 different flavours available — both savoury and sweet.

What's unique about the store is that besides your usual ang ku kueh flavours like peanut and mung bean, it also does ones that are a little out of the box, such as braised meat mung bean and hazelnut praline.

The standalone stall is located on the basement floor of the mall near the floor's entrance.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here are the types of ang ku kuehs you'll be able to find at Madam Ang KK:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne

Besides ang ku kueh, Madam Ang KK also sells steamed buns and rice.

Here are the ang ku kuehs that we tried:

Ti Ti Orh Nee (S$2.40)

Yam-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Lucky Mung (S$1.90)

Mung Bean-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Nutty Classic (S$1.90)

Peanut-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Almond Noir (S$2.40)

Dark Chocolate Almond-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Melaka Bliss (S$2)

Gula Melaka Coconut-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Kopi Boost (S$2.40)

Coffee-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

XO Treasure (S$2.80)

XO Scallop-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Midnight Sesame (S$2)

Black Sesame paste-filled ang ku kueh. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

@mothership.nova Madam Ang KK 📍: Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Rd, B1-K12, S238859 ⏰: Daily, 9:30am to 8:30pm 🍴: Orh Nee S$2.40 Mung Bean S$1.90 Peanut S$1.90 Dark Chocolate Almond S$2.40 Gula Melaka Coconut S$2 Coffee S$2.40 XO Scallop S$2.80 Black Sesame S$2 #tiktoksg #singapore #orchard #foodtok #foodfestontiktok #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ us. - Gracie Abrams

Madam Ang KK

Address: Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Rd, B1-K12, S238859

Opening hours: 9:30am to 8:30pm

This was a media preview at Madam Ang KK. 

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne

