Ang Ku Kueh store with flavours like sweet potato & XO scallop opens at Paragon

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Madam Ang KK, a store specialising in ang ku kueh, has opened at Paragon.

The store is a new concept by local bakery Old Seng Choong.

They have a total of 16 different flavours available — both savoury and sweet.

What's unique about the store is that besides your usual ang ku kueh flavours like peanut and mung bean, it also does ones that are a little out of the box, such as braised meat mung bean and hazelnut praline.

The standalone stall is located on the basement floor of the mall near the floor's entrance.

Here are the types of ang ku kuehs you'll be able to find at Madam Ang KK:

Besides ang ku kueh, Madam Ang KK also sells steamed buns and rice.

Here are the ang ku kuehs that we tried:

Ti Ti Orh Nee (S$2.40)

Lucky Mung (S$1.90)

Nutty Classic (S$1.90)

Almond Noir (S$2.40)

Melaka Bliss (S$2)

Kopi Boost (S$2.40)

XO Treasure (S$2.80)

Midnight Sesame (S$2)

Madam Ang KK

Address: Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Rd, B1-K12, S238859

Opening hours: 9:30am to 8:30pm

This was a media preview at Madam Ang KK.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne