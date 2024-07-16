Car on its side after AMK accident: Female driver, 50 & female passengers, 13 & 27, sent to hospital

A female driver and two female passengers were injured and sent to hospital after two cars collided at a junction in Ang Mo Kio.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and 5 at about 12pm on Sunday, Jul. 14.

Two vehicles involved

A photo of the aftermath of the accident showed a car rolled over onto its side, while another car had its bonnet dented.

The car that rolled over on its side is believed to be a BMW.

Passersby assisted those injured

Passersby were seen assisting those involved in the accident.

One person was seen seated by the road and assisted by passersby, including a food delivery personnel.

According to the police, a 50-year-old female driver and two female passengers, aged 13 and 27, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The driver is assisting police in investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the others who sustained minor injuries declined to be sent to hospital.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News