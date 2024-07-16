Back

Car on its side after AMK accident: Female driver, 50 & female passengers, 13 & 27, sent to hospital

Passersby assisted those involved.

Belmont Lay | July 16, 2024, 12:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A female driver and two female passengers were injured and sent to hospital after two cars collided at a junction in Ang Mo Kio.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and 5 at about 12pm on Sunday, Jul. 14.

Two vehicles involved

A photo of the aftermath of the accident showed a car rolled over onto its side, while another car had its bonnet dented.

The car that rolled over on its side is believed to be a BMW.

Passersby assisted those injured

Passersby were seen assisting those involved in the accident.

One person was seen seated by the road and assisted by passersby, including a food delivery personnel.

According to the police, a 50-year-old female driver and two female passengers, aged 13 and 27, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The driver is assisting police in investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the others who sustained minor injuries declined to be sent to hospital.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Relive the ‘90s with a ‘Chickygotchi’ that comes with every Texas Chicken’s Salted Egg fried chicken bundle

Mm nostalgic.

July 16, 2024, 12:02 PM

Korean restaurant featured in 'Vincenzo' opens 2nd outlet at Joo Chiat

Omnomnomnom.

July 16, 2024, 11:58 AM

S'porean man, 30, flips hotpot & attacks innocent bystander with broken soju bottle by mistake at Neil Road during 7am fight

He thought the victim was part of a group he was fighting with.

July 16, 2024, 11:10 AM

3 men, 22 to 25, arrested for alleged fake gold bar scams via Carousell

The men attempted to scam victims by selling the fake gold bars online via Carousell.

July 16, 2024, 11:09 AM

3 S'pore men & 1 M'sian man found with 3,968 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Tuas

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$430,019.

July 16, 2024, 11:00 AM

Dismembered body believed to be missing Chinese TikToker found outside Bangkok, man, 34, arrested in Macau

He was allegedly last seen with her in Thailand before she went missing.

July 16, 2024, 10:45 AM

Chinese bubble tea chain Naixue opens 1st outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

Previously known as Nayuki.

July 16, 2024, 10:38 AM

Mark Lee's wife undergoes cornea surgery after right eye hit by ball kicked by child

The surgery went well.

July 16, 2024, 09:15 AM

Weight loss substance in 'ChoCo Premix Coffee' banned in S'pore since 2010, can cause seizures: SFA

Do not buy or consume the product.

July 16, 2024, 01:28 AM

Couples marrying later in S'pore, divorces up 0.2% in 2023

MSF noted increased marriage stability in more recent marriage cohorts.

July 15, 2024, 10:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.