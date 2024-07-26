American in S'pore to represent S'pore for aeromodelling world championships

American Jake Moon has been immersed in aeromodelling and aviation his entire life, thanks to his father and uncle, who are passionate about the hobby.

However, the 29-year-old writer only took up the sport seriously after moving to Singapore a year ago.

In an interview with Mothership, Moon explained that he joined a group of "very helpful" aeromodellers here, who supported him in pursuing the air sport.

Now, a year later, he is set to compete in the World Championships for aeromodelling as a representative of Singapore.

What is aeromodelling?

The sport of aeromodelling involves the design, construction, and flying of model aircraft in various forms.

Moon specialises in a discipline called "Control Line", where the plane is connected to a set of two wires and a handle that the pilot holds — similar to flying a kite.

"It flies in a circle around the pilot, who controls the plane's altitude by pulling up or down on the handle," Moon explained.

This form of precision aerobatics involves competitors flying the same pattern of manoeuvres, such as loops, which are judged for precision, accuracy, and crispness.

While Singapore has traditionally participated in racing-type competitions for control line aeromodelling, it has seen less involvement in precision aerobatics, according to Moon.

Championship competition in the U.S.

This August, Moon will return to the U.S. to compete in the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) F2 World Championships, held in Muncie, Indiana, from Aug. 11 to 17.

Despite being back on his home turf, he will be representing Singapore as the only competitor from the country this year.

Moon clarified how he qualifies to represent Singapore.

The FAI's sporting code defines a resident as someone who has lived in the country for at least 185 days, he explained.

Before entering the competition, he sought the support of his Singaporean aeromodelling friends, who were "very supportive".

Since no other Singaporean participants were involved, he skipped the team trial process, which typically selects five representatives per nation.

Aircraft design

Moon designed and built his airplane by himself.

It is painted to resemble the Singaporean flag when flying upright, while the nose is painted blue to mimic the Texas flag when the plane is upside down — a nod to his roots.

The plane weighs 1,275g and is powered by a 7.5cc gas engine.

"Don’t finish last and don’t crash"

When asked about his goals, Moon said: "Don’t finish last and don’t crash."

He acknowledged that the top fliers in the world have thousands of practice flights, and he has not yet amassed that level of experience.

Despite this, Moon is focused on enjoying the competition and flying to the best of his abilities.

His father will accompany him throughout the competition, adding a special personal touch to the event.

Gratitude

Moon expressed his gratitude for the Singaporean aeromodellers who have been extremely supportive in his training.

Through these friendships, he said he has gained a deeper understanding of Singapore and its culture.

He also extended special thanks to NTC Engrg Hobbies and Singapore Hobby Supplies in Chinatown for connecting him with other aeromodellers and providing all his supplies.

Moon does not have any plans to leave Singapore just yet and hopes to represent the country again in the future.

He said:

"This isn't a case of just showing up, slapping the country name on the plane, and flying. I am very proud to represent Singapore, which is now home for me."

