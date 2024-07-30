Back

Ambulance gets into accident with food delivery rider while leaving KTPH, rider sent to hospital

It was a minor accident.

Julia Yee | July 30, 2024, 04:53 PM

Events

An ambulance got into an accident while exiting Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed to Mothership that the incident involved an SCDF ambulance and a person on a personal mobility aid (PMA).

It took place on Jul. 29, 2024 at about 4:05pm.

Minor accident

SCDF said that the "minor accident" occurred just as the ambulance was turning out of the hospital.

Photos of the scene showed the vehicle stalled just outside the building.

A man wearing a Grab uniform sat on the ground while an SCDF staff member squatted beside him.

Other SCDF staff members were also seen making some calls.

Image via (Singapore) All grab driver/grab food rider united/Facebook

Image via (Singapore) All grab driver/grab food rider united/Facebook

According to SCDF, the rider mentioned that he felt giddy.

He was promptly attended to by the ambulance crew and delivered to the nearest hospital which, luckily, was just around the corner.

Top images via (Singapore) All grab driver/grab food rider united/Facebook

