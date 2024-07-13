AirAsia flight attendant, 60, flies for the last time after 35 years

It was the usual, albeit a little robotic, voice that rang through the intercom that you'd normally hear on flights.

But it was more than a mere normal flight for this AirAsia flight attendant.

"I've loved every moment spent in the skies"

"Today marks a special day for me," 60-year-old Nordin Razali said through the intercom, just after wishing his passengers a pleasant flight.

"It marks my final flight after so many wonderful years of flying, 35 years to be exact."

"I've loved every moment spent in the skies," said Nordin.

"35 years have been truly magical. Thank you for trusting us with your journey. Your smile, stories, [and] kindness have made this career fulfilling beyond words."

"Beauty of customer relationship"

Nordin shared a little more about his career as a flight attendant in a separate TikTok video.

The senior cabin crew said he started flying in 1989 and joined AirAsia in 2006.

When asked what he likes about flying, Nordin smiled and said "It's been the backbone of my career".

And while Covid-19 halted flights for a period of time, Nordin seized that opportunity to complete a Masters in Business Administration.

At work, Nordin tries to impart his love for flying to his junior crew members by educating them about what's good about flying.

But the bulk of it all ultimately falls under the "beauty of customer relationship".

"You have to be tough mentally"

At the end of the video, Nordin advised: "You have to be tough mentally. Be prepared mentally."

A tough mentality would help in dealing with daily chores, duties, dealing with fellow crew, passengers, incidents, and everything else, said the 60-year-old flight attendant.

Top image via @airasiacabincrew/TikTok.