8 men in S'pore, aged 25-82, charged for outrage of modesty in separate cases

The victims included two male teenagers.

Matthias Ang | July 19, 2024, 11:04 AM

Eight men, between the ages of 25 and 82, were charged in court on Jul. 18 for their suspected involvement in separate cases of molestation.

The cases are as follows:

On Jun. 7, 2024, an 82-year-old man allegedly molested a 35-year-old woman at a shop along Clementi West Street 2.

His identity was established through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On May 9, 2024, a 63-year-old man allegedly molested a 16-year-old male teenager in a toilet along Tiong Bahru Road.

He was arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On May 5, 2024, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 35-year-old woman at a shop along Orchard Road.

He was arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On May 1, 2024, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman in the waters near a beach at Sentosa.

He also allegedly molested a 43-year-old woman at the same location.

He was arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

On Feb. 6, 2024, a 63-year-old man allegedly molested a 16-year-old female teenager at a shopping centre along Sengkang Square.

He was arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On Jan. 5, 2024, a 34-year-old man allegedly molested a 29-year-old woman in a building along Hougang Street.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On Dec. 15, 2023, a 44-year-old man allegedly molested a 15-year-old male teenager.

Through extensive follow-up investigations, the police managed to establish the man’s identity.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On Sep. 2, 2023, a 25-year-old man allegedly molested a 24-year-old woman in the vicinity of Clarke Quay.

He also allegedly recorded voyeuristic videos and photos of the woman.

The man was charged with three counts of outrage of modesty and one count of voyeurism.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of voyeurism, carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

