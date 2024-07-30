Back

Man, 64, arrested at Meyer Road, nearly S$700,000 worth of drugs found in residence

Matthias Ang | July 30, 2024, 06:18 PM

A 64-year-old man was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Jul. 29 at the lift lobby of a private residential estate in the vicinity of Meyer Road for suspected drug activities.

He was then escorted to his hideout in the same residential estate.

A search of the unit led to the recovery of about 6.25kg of cannabis, 4.66kg of heroin, 437g of "Ice", 53g of "Ecstasy", nine Erimin-5 tablets and six bottles of methadone, according to a press release by CNB.

The amount of heroin, cannabis and "Ice" was estimated to be able to feed the addiction of about 3,340 drug abusers for a week.

Meanwhile, the estimated worth of the drugs seized in the operation is about S$696,000.

Investigation into the suspect's activities are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, if a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

