Over 600kg of smokeless tobacco seized in Little India, some hidden under drain covers, in electrical boxes

More than 600kg of smokeless tobacco was seized in a joint operation between the Health Science Authority (HSA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) during a six-week operation in Little India.

Smokeless tobacco, which is banned in Singapore, is tobacco that can be used without being burned. It can be chewed, sucked, or sniffed.

The estimated street value of the products seized is over S$100,000.

27 people, aged 24 to 77, are assisting with investigations for peddling and possessing the tobacco products, and for other offences.

The operations were held from May 15 to Jun. 30.

Enforcement officers uncovered smokeless tobacco hidden in various places, including under drain covers, inside rubbish bins and electrical boxes along Chander Road and Veerasamy Road.

Smokeless tobacco products contain nicotine and other chemicals, the authorities said. They have been reported to cause cancer and oral health problems.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, any person convicted of an import, distribution, sale or offer for sale offence for smokeless tobacco can be fined up to $10,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders could receive up to double the punishment.

Any person convicted of possession, purchase and use of smokeless tobacco is liable to a fine of up to S$2,000.

The authorities warned the public against purchasing or bringing smokeless tobacco products into Singapore.

