6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, aftershocks expected

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday (Jul. 11), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

The quake was at a depth of 630km, according to Reuters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the earthquake struck at 10:13am, reported Manila Bulletin.

The earthquake is not expected to cause damage nor pose a tsunami threat.

However, aftershocks are expected.

