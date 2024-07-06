Back

6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, aftershocks expected

The earthquake struck on Thursday (Jul. 11) morning.

July 11, 2024

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday (Jul. 11), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

The quake was at a depth of 630km, according to Reuters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the earthquake struck at 10:13am, reported Manila Bulletin.

The earthquake is not expected to cause damage nor pose a tsunami threat.

However, aftershocks are expected.

Top image via Google Maps.

