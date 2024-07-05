Back

S$5 million Toto top prize for National Day draw on Friday, Aug. 2

Could be you.

Ruth Chai | July 21, 2024, 06:24 PM

Events

Singapore Pools is having a S$5 million Toto draw this 2024 National Day.

The National Day Draw will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Singapore Pools Main Building at 210 Middle Road.

As part of the draw, S$10 and S$20 packs will be available at all Singapore Pools outlets from Monday, Jul. 29, from 6:10pm onwards.

A dedicated site has been set up for the draw.

The S$10 pack includes one Quick Pick System 7 ticket worth S$7 and one Singapore Sweep ticket worth S$3.

Photo via Singapore Pools.

The S$20 pack includes a Toto ticket for two boards of Quick Pick System 7 worth S$14, a Toto Ticket for three boards of Quick Pick Ordinary worth S$3 and a Singapore Sweep ticket worth S$3.

Photo via Singapore Pools.

A random number generator has been built into the site to give punters some inspiration.

Photo via Singapore Pools.

All Singapore Pools branches will be open for extended hours on Aug. 2.

Photo via Singapore Pools.

Top photo via Google Maps and Singapore Pools

