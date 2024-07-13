Back

More than S$460,000 in outstanding fines recovered from foreign motorists at land checkpoints

The outstanding summonses were recovered from 188 foreign motorists.

Keyla Supharta | July 13, 2024, 12:17 PM

More than S$460,000 in outstanding traffic-related fines were recovered from 188 foreign motorists during a multi-agency operation conducted from Jul. 1 to 3, 2024.

During the operation, foreign motorists entering Singapore from Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints were stopped and directed to settle their fines for vehicular and traffic offences.

The operation was led by the Traffic Police and supported by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Housing and Development Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency, and Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Regularly conduct operations

"The Singapore authorities regularly conduct operations against foreign motorists who commit offences in Singapore and do not settle their fines," the agencies said in a joint press statement.

Foreign motorists with outstanding summonses may be denied entry into Singapore.

The agencies encouraged all motorists to abide by Singapore's traffic law.

This includes adhering to speed limits, obeying traffic signals, paying ERP charges, parking charges and fines, parking legally, and driving a vehicle with allowable emissions.

Foreign motorists are encouraged to check if they have any outstanding fines via the AXS website.

Top image via Lynde/Pexels.

