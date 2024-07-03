Back

Man allegedly caught stealing cash & credit cards from overhead bin in AirAsia flight from M'sia to Vietnam

The TikTok claimed that the money had been stashed in the sock and thrown into the back of the overhead compartment.

Ruth Chai | July 14, 2024, 07:28 PM

A travel company warned against stowing valuables away in overhead compartments after three passengers discovered their cash and credit cards went missing onboard an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Ho Chi Minh City.

An employee of travel company LFG witnessed the incident on Jul. 3, and described it as "daylight robbery" in a video posted on its Instagram and TikTok accounts.

@lfg.travel Don’t always snooze on your flight guys 😰 #thiefintheflight #travel #airasia #thief ♬ original sound - LFG

The video warned against leaving cash, cards and other valuables in the plane's overhead compartments.

Three passengers were sitting at the front row of the plane, and failed to notice a man walking to the front of the aircraft twice during the flight.

The man took down bags from the overhead bin, and only put them back "after a while".

The three passengers later realised that their valuables had gone missing.

The video also showed a flight attendant pulling out a wad of cash from a sock. In the video, the user claimed that the money had been stashed in the sock and thrown into the back of the overhead compartment.

"Once we landed, we caught the freaking guy again trying to sneakily come out of the plane too," the TikTok added.

The victims were then taken to an interrogation room to fill in a witness statement report.

They were subsequently informed by the police that the purported thief was travelling in a group with three other people

Photo via LFG/TikTok

According to the TikTok, the group of people would allegedly fly one-day transit flights, seemingly trying to steal from passengers onboard.

Commenters report similar experience

Many commenters reported experiencing similar incidents.

Photo via LFG/TikTok

Photo via LFG/TikTok

Top photo via LFG/TikTok

