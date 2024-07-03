3 men arrested after durian thrown, knife drawn between stallholders at Jurong West

A fight broke out between three men after a discussion between neighbouring stallholders at Jurong West on Jul. 11 went awry.

The incident involved a father-son pair who run the durian shop, along with a man from the the fruit and vegetable stall next to it, located near Block 964 Jurong West Street 91.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a shirtless man quarrelling with two other men.

One of the men, who was in an orange top, tried to stand between the two, but the other man, who was in white, continued egging on the shirtless man and shouting at him.

The fight escalated when the man in orange seemed to make physical contact the shirtless man.

The three men allegedly threw punches at each other, and at one point, the man in orange threw a durian at the shirtless man.

The shirtless man then brandished a knife, but the fight was deescalated by several others present.

Customers blocking the way

An employee at the fruit and vegetable stall told a Shin Min reporter on Jul. 12 that her boss had been uncontactable since the dispute, and went to the hospital to seek medical attention.

The employee revealed that on the night of the incident, more than 10 customers were queuing up for the durian stall.

As the customers waited for the durian vendors to package the fruit, they blocked off the walkway around the fruit and vegetable stall.

This would make it difficult for the stall's supplier to deliver the produce.

Worried about this, her boss went to negotiate with the durian sellers, and they soon got into a dispute.

Employees tried to break up the fight

An employee of the durian stall revealed that the man in white was the durian stall's owner, and the man in orange was his father.

During the day, the durian stall's owner would rent out a part of their stall to other vendors, and would return to sell durians at night.

The employee also revealed that the owner of the fruit and vegetable stall had a disagreement with their boss' father some time back.

While the two men were speaking, the staff was concerned that things would go south, and asked their boss to come by the stall.

The fight then broke out, and a durian stall employee said that he stood between the three people.

At one point, he was pushed to the ground, and fell on top of a pile of durians. He sustained a scratch on his thigh.

Nearby residents revealed that disputes would often break out between people from the two stalls.

The shouting would sometimes begin at around 5am.

An employee of a nearby grocery store said that the stalls would have "big quarrels" once every six months.

Father hospitalised

When a Shin Min reporter visited the stalls again on Jul. 13, the boss of the fruit and vegetable stall had returned to work.

However, he denied his involvement in the fight, and did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

On the other hand, employees from the durian stall said that the boss' father needed to stay in the hospital for a few days due to his condition.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they arrested three men, aged 30, 52 and 58 for affray at about 7:45pm.

Two of the men, aged 52 and 58, were subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News