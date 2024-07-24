Back

2024 Paris Olympics preps 200,000+ condoms, each athlete gets 2 initially for safe & consensual sex

Boink safely.

Hannah Martens | July 24, 2024, 06:35 PM

The 2024 Paris Olympics is supplying more than 200,000 condoms to its athletes in the Olympic Village.

It was reported in March 2024 by CNN that 200,000 male condoms, 20,000 female condoms and 10,000 oral dams will be made available in the Olympic Village.

A total of 10,500 athletes representing 206 countries will be competing in 2024 Olympics.

Singapore will field 22 of its own athletes.

The situation in 2025 appears vastly different compared to what happened at the last global sporting event.

A 33-page document detailing social distancing rules that participants must abide by was issued during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

These rules include a ban on socialising, hugging, and high-fives, and athletes are urged to limit their contact with others "as much as possible" to minimise the risk of infection.

However, athletes were given condoms to bring back home to raise awareness about HIV.

The designs

This time round, there are four different condom designs available in the Olympic Village that promote safe sex, stay guarded against sexually transmitted diseases, and remind users to ask for consent, according to a tweet on X,

Sarah Douglas, a Canadian Olympic sailor, shared a video on TikTok of items every athlete would receive in their room at the Olympic Village.

Besides the toiletry kit, there also was a free Samsung flip phone specially designed for the Olympics, a water bottle, and two condoms.

@sarahmdouglas #paris2024 ♬ show me how - &lt3

It was stated on the back of one of the condoms that, according to the World Health Organisation, around 630,000 people died from HIV-related causes, and 1.3 million people acquired HIV in 2023.

"Protect yourself, test yourself," it added.

@sarahmdouglasYou know what they say about the village 🤣♬ Funny video "Carmen Prelude" Arranging weakness(836530) - yo suzuki(akisai)

Top photos via X & TikTok/Sarah Douglas

