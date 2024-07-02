2 people fight outside Northpoint City mall in Yishun, police investigating

Two men were caught on video engaging in a daylight brawl outside Northpoint City Mall in Yishun.

The footage, posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Jul. 18, featured a man clad in a foodpanda rider uniform squaring off against another man in a black shirt.

The video was taken from across the road.

What the video showed (or did not show)

Initially, the two men are seen in a stand-off, bouncing on their heels as if in preparation to counterattack.

At one point, the foodpanda rider attempted a two-handed lunge towards the black shirt man, who managed to block the move.

As the black shirt man moved closer, the rider delivered a low kick in response.

The scuffle continued briefly before a passer-by appeared to intervene and the view was momentarily obscured by a passing white van.

The video then switched to a different angle.

Just as the two men took each other down, the view was once again obstructed by another passing vehicle.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to a fight along 930 Yishun Avenue 2 on Jul. 16, 2024 at about 6:40pm.

An 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A foodpanda spokesperson also said in response to Mothership's queries that they are currently investigating the incident.

"At foodpanda, we do not condone violence in any form. Appropriate action will be taken against any delivery partner found to have engaged in such behaviour."

Top photos via Complaint Singapore