18 people, aged 19 to 47, injured in accident involving 2 lorries & tipper truck along AYE

An accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) in the wee hours of Jul. 4 left 18 people injured.

The accident involved two lorries and a tipper truck, the police said in response to Mothership's queries.

At about 6:35am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident before Benoi Road exit along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

A video circulating online showed the aftermath of the accident, with numerous personnel onsite.

The SCDF said that 10 people were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and eight to National University Hospital.

The 18 people included the 43-year-old male lorry driver and 17 male passengers from the two lorries, aged between 19 and 47.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook