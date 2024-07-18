Back

18 people, aged 19 to 47, injured in accident involving 2 lorries & tipper truck along AYE

The 18 people included the male lorry driver and 17 male passengers.

Ruth Chai | July 04, 2024, 03:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) in the wee hours of Jul. 4 left 18 people injured.

The accident involved two lorries and a tipper truck, the police said in response to Mothership's queries.

At about 6:35am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident before Benoi Road exit along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

A video circulating online showed the aftermath of the accident, with numerous personnel onsite.

The SCDF said that 10 people were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and eight to National University Hospital.

The 18 people included the 43-year-old male lorry driver and 17 male passengers from the two lorries, aged between 19 and 47.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore roads accident.com/Facebook

Hawksbill turtle nest found at East Coast Park 9 days after oil spill

The nest is being monitored.

July 04, 2024, 06:32 PM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam slapped with 8th POFMA order, under police investigation

He alleged that the government maintains a large land bank of heritage properties in order to keep land prices "as high as possible".

July 04, 2024, 06:25 PM

HSA seizes 350,000 e-vapes & components in Woodlands & Guillemard worth over S$6 million

Two men and two women aged between 34 and 52 years old are assisting with investigations.

July 04, 2024, 06:25 PM

Wales govt to pass law banning politicians from lying in politics

First country to make political lying illegal.

July 04, 2024, 06:10 PM

Google's greenhouse gas emissions rise by nearly 50% in 5 years due to AI energy demand

AI is becoming more powerful — but at what cost?

July 04, 2024, 06:04 PM

Here’s how this Linguistics major-turned-ICA officer helped make QR code immigration clearance a reality

Simple idea, big impact.

July 04, 2024, 05:58 PM

Hairdresser, 38, will be 1st Japanese national caned in S'pore for rape, sexual assault

He also took videos and sent them to a friend.

July 04, 2024, 05:40 PM

I made a new friend to stand by me & took them everywhere… almost

Take your screen addiction to the next level.

July 04, 2024, 04:59 PM

S'porean actor-singer Nat Ho produces debut song for Mexican boy band

Multi-talented king.

July 04, 2024, 03:39 PM

Cleaner, 65, molests boy, 6, in primary school, gives boy rice dumpling afterwards

He also molested another seven-year-old boy in another school, and took photographs of eight boys urinating in a shopping mall toilet.

July 04, 2024, 03:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.