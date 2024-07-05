Over 1,440 being investigated following S'pore islandwide multi-agency anti-crime blitz

512 people were arrested in Singapore as part of a three-week-long islandwide anti-crime blitz in June 2024, according to a Jul. 5 police release.

The multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2024, with the support of officers from various other agencies such as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs (Customs), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Housing & Development Board (HDB).

More than 2200 officers from all seven police land divisions were deployed with over 1130 operations conducted.

Following the crackdown, a total of 871 men and 577 women, aged between 16 and 91, are being investigated for various offences.

Investigations against all the 1448 individuals are ongoing.

Massage parlours with curtains around massage beds being investigated

On Jun. 25, officers from the Clementi Police Division and HDB conducted a crackdown on massage establishments around Jurong East and Telok Blangah Drive.

Two exempted message outlets were found to have curtains installed around the massage beds, allowing massages to be given in private.

The operators involved are assisting in investigations.

Another outlet in the vicinity of Holland Village was found to be allegedly operating without a valid licence.

Four women, aged between 29 and 50, were arrested for allegedly providing sexual services there.

22 foreign women arrested at Geylang entertainment outlet

From Jun. 18 to Jun. 23, officers from the Bedok Police Division and CID conducted checks at public entertainment outlets and hotels in Geylang and other anti-vice operations in the area.

On Jun. 18, 22 foreign women, aged between 17 and 73, were arrested at a public entertainment outlet along Geylang Road over employment matters.

The 73-year-old woman is being investigated for a similar offence.

A 48-year-old man at the outlet was fined for allowing performance artistes on duty to mingle with patrons.

During the crackdown, seven women in Geylang, aged between 32 and 51, were also arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

A 20-year-old man was arrested under the Societies Act 1966, and another 38-year-old man was arrested for failing to attend court.

More than S$9140 cash seized in Yishun anti-gambling raid

On Jun. 22, officers from the Woodlands Police Division conducted an anti-gambling operation in the vicinity of Yishun Street 72.

Five men and three women, aged between 56 and 82, are being investigated for gambling offences.

Cash amounting to more than S$9,140 was seized, along with other gambling-related paraphernalia.

A similar operation to target illegal horse betting was carried out in Taman Jurong and Jurong West on Jun. 29.

Police seized more than S$2,900 in cash and are investigating seven men, aged between 61 and 74, over gambling offences.

In photos

Here are some photos from the operation:

Want to send a strong message to criminals: Police

The director of operations, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Gregory Tan, said that the three-week anti-crime blitz is part of the police’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on crime and illegal activities.

"By working closely with other law enforcement agencies, we want to send a strong message to criminals that law enforcement agencies will continue to be proactive and holistic in our enforcement. Criminals will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law," Tan said.

Tan also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any criminal or suspicious activities to the Police.

"Singapore remains safe and secure due to the strong support and trust from the public, who act as our eyes and ears in the fight against crime,” he added.

Top image from Singapore Police Force