126 dim sum reopens Boon Keng outlet, 2 ex-staff & 1 customer take over operations

Dim sum place 126 has reopened its Boon Keng outlet along Serangoon Road in July 2024.

The long-time dim sum institution closed down after its owner decided to retire and shut the two stores, an announcement which came suddenly in June 2024.

The other store, the more well-known one, was located in Geylang along Sims Avenue and remains closed.

Offer to take over business

After news got around that 126 would close for good, the owner was offered up to S$1.2 million to buy the recipe and brand off him from interested parties, but did not bite.

After consideration and instead of selling the business, the owner is now charging rent to three people for taking over the Boon Keng branch, at a cost that is 20 per cent below market rate.

Shin Min Daily News reported that two former employees and a regular customer are the new operators.

Run by original crew

A notice put up at the Geylang store announced that 126 would reopen at the Boon Keng location in mid-July and will be run by the original crew.

The new store, renamed Bao Zuan Shi, is overseen by Chen Aijiao, the Boon Keng store manager, Chen Guangfei, the pastry chef of the central kitchen, and Tong Yiyu, a regular customer.

All names are transliterated.

Chen told the Chinese media that she heard one party had offered to buy over the business for S$1.2 million, but the owner was reluctant to let it go even then.

The owner has a son, but he has his own business and was unable to take over 126.

She said she is grateful to the owner for letting the former employees take over the business, and allowing those employed to continue working at 126.

Chen said: "We have more than 10 old-timer employees working together, ranging from those in their 20s to 60s. Some have joined the catering industry, while others have retired."

Chen added that she has rented the store next door to prepare for an expansion, and she does not rule out the possibility of reopening the old store in Geylang.

Customer-turned-owner

Tong, who turned from a regular customer to 126's operator, said he has been a regular customer for more than 10 years.

He revealed that he knows the boss and employees and did not want to see his beloved dim sum shop close down, which was why he entered the new venture.

Tong said the word "Bao" stems from the logo of a bun that 126 used in 1985 when it first opened, while "Zuan" means that the business will do well to eventually make its brand a "gold-lettered signboard", and "Shi" retains the brand name of 126.

Tong said the owner would still drop by to observe business and provide a hand if needed or when asked.

He added: "The boss is very conscientious and will quietly come to the store to observe our progress. Occasionally, you can see him walking around outside the store to see how we are doing."

The store at 1086 Serangoon Road opens past 3am.

