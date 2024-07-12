12 teens, 13-17, arrested for allegedly group assaulting boy, 15, in Pasir Ris car park

12 teens aged 13 to 17 years old were arrested on Jul. 15 for allegedly group assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a multi-storey car park located at Block 530 Pasir Ris Drive 1 on the same day at around 5:30pm.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 12 teens — both boys and girls — met with the 15-year-old at the car park for "negotiations".

The "negotiations" apparently turned sour, and a fight broke out afterwards.

According to the police, the boy was the only one who was reported to be injured.

12 teens arrested

The police confirmed with Mothership that 12 individuals, aged between 13 and 17, were arrested for rioting.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the 15-year-old boy to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps