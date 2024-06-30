Back

Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim re-elected to Workers' Party CEC; former MP Lee Li Lian returns to party leadership

Former MP Lee Li Lian has been re-elected to the CEC.

Tharun Suresh | June 30, 2024, 06:45 PM

Events

The Workers' Party (WP) held its Cadre Members' Conference on Jun. 30, 2024, and announced its newly elected Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Sylvia Lim, 59, and Pritam Singh, 48, retained their positions as Chair and Secretary-General respectively.

The biggest change to the CEC was the addition of former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Li Lian.

 

Here are the 12 CEC members, excluding Singh and Lim:

  • Ang Boon Yaw (汪文耀), 42

  • Chua Kheng Wee Louis (蔡庆威), 37

  • Foo Seck Guan Kenneth (符策涫), 47

  • Gerald Giam (严燕松), 47

  • He Ting Ru (何廷儒), 41

  • Nathaniel Koh (许金桂), 41

  • Lee Li Lian (李丽连), 46

  • Jamus Lim (林志蔚), 48

  • Low Thia Khiang (刘程强), 68

  • Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap (莫哈默费沙), 49

  • Tan Kong Soon (陈广顺) 47

  • Dennis Tan Lip Fong (陈立峰), 54

Lee returned to the CEC after having stepped down back in 2021.

She was formerly the MP for Punggol East SMC from 2013 to 2015, before losing to then-People's Action Party (PAP) MP Charles Chong in 2015.

During the 2020 GE, Punggol East SMC was dissolved and folded into Sengkang GRC.

Though Sengkang GRC was won by WP in 2020, Lee did not contest then. She is currently serving as a town councillor in Sengkang Town Council.

The Straits Times reported that Lim was unsuccessfully challenged for the position of party chair by WP veteran Tan Bin Seng.

He had also challenged for the post the last time the party held CEC elections in 2022.

MP Leon Perrera and East Coast GRC candidate Nicole Seah were members of the previous WP CEC but resigned from the party after their extramarital affair came to light.

Top photo via © Lim Wei Xiang for Mothership, Sulaiman Daud, and Workers' Party's Facebook.

