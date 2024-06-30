Back

Woman, 31, rescued from the waters near VivoCity by coast guard, sent to hospital

She was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Daniel Seow | June 30, 2024, 04:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 31-year-old woman was rescued by a coast guard boat after ending up in the waters of Sentosa Gateway on Saturday (Jun. 29) night.

She was subsequently sent to a hospital.

The rescue was captured in a short clip shared to TikTok by user "madsinsg", who wrote that it happened near VivoCity.

@madsinsg incident happened in Vivo tonight don't know what really happen if she accidentally fell into the water or what. to all my fellow OFW and to everyone let us always be safe 🙏🙏🙏 #ofw #ofwsg #singlemom #foryou ♬ Oceans - Kenna Childs

The rescue

The clip showed a police coast guard boat conducting a water rescue near the VivoCity promenade.

The woman in the water was holding onto a buoy attached to a rope.

Onlookers had gathered at the waterfront to watch the rescue.

Lights from the boat illuminated the inky water as the crew pulled the woman to safety.

GIF from massing / TikTok.

The user indicated in the video's caption that she was not sure how the woman ended up in the water.

She replied to a comment on the video that rescue arrived for her within five minutes.

Spotted floating in waters off VivoCity

Another video, from user "notrhnong", depicted the before-and-after scenes of the rescue.

The woman's body appeared to have been floating in the waters of Sentosa Gateway some distance from the VivoCity promenade as the coast guard boat headed towards her from the Sentosa side.

GIF from notrhnong / TikTok.

Following the rescue, the woman was helped aboard the police vessel as a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) boat watched from afar.

GIF from notrhnong / TikTok.

Woman later sent to hospital and apprehended

Police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance in the waters of Sentosa Gateway at around 8:45pm on Jun. 29.

A 31-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, police said.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top image from @madsinsg / @notrhnong on TikTok.

12 Ayer Rajah blocks & Pandan Reservoir to be upgraded under NRP & Draft Master Plan 2025

"This reflects our approach to creating liveable neighbourhoods," Lee said.

June 30, 2024, 02:43 PM

S'porean man, 43, arrested in Vietnam & deported to S'pore for suspected drug trafficking

The arrest followed close cooperation with authorities in Vietnam.

June 30, 2024, 02:12 PM

SDP issued POFMA order for false statements on women who allegedly organised walk to Istana supporting Palestine

The POFMA directions concerned two falsehoods made by SDP.

June 30, 2024, 12:41 PM

Firsthand: S’pore’s line dance community may be growing older, but they’re young at heart

Faraway from its roots in the U.S., line dancing has found a home in Singapore.

June 30, 2024, 09:00 AM

Decomposing body of woman, 80, undiscovered for days in Jurong East HDB flat, after husband allegedly hospitalised

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

June 30, 2024, 02:37 AM

Concrete chunks fall off Bukit Panjang HDB block & hits 2 vehicles, residents speculate lightning as cause

It had been raining heavily when the incident occurred.

June 29, 2024, 10:51 PM

Growing acceptance of LGBT+ community encouraging, but still long way to go: Sights, sounds & thoughts from Pink Dot 2024

Attendees said the community still faces major issues such as housing.

June 29, 2024, 10:09 PM

Workers' Party MPs & Progress S'pore Party CEC members attend Pink Dot 2024

"Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other," said a PSP spokesperson.

June 29, 2024, 08:29 PM

Five-star hotel chef, 35, dies 4 days after promotion to head chef, 3 months after marriage

RIP.

June 29, 2024, 07:31 PM

PAP MPs Eric Chua, Darryl David, Derrick Goh & Carrie Tan spotted at Pink Dot 2024

Four MPs attended this year.

June 29, 2024, 07:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.