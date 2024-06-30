Woman, 31, rescued from the waters near VivoCity by coast guard, sent to hospital

A 31-year-old woman was rescued by a coast guard boat after ending up in the waters of Sentosa Gateway on Saturday (Jun. 29) night.

She was subsequently sent to a hospital.

The rescue was captured in a short clip shared to TikTok by user "madsinsg", who wrote that it happened near VivoCity.

The rescue

The clip showed a police coast guard boat conducting a water rescue near the VivoCity promenade.

The woman in the water was holding onto a buoy attached to a rope.

Onlookers had gathered at the waterfront to watch the rescue.

Lights from the boat illuminated the inky water as the crew pulled the woman to safety.

The user indicated in the video's caption that she was not sure how the woman ended up in the water.

She replied to a comment on the video that rescue arrived for her within five minutes.

Spotted floating in waters off VivoCity

Another video, from user "notrhnong", depicted the before-and-after scenes of the rescue.

The woman's body appeared to have been floating in the waters of Sentosa Gateway some distance from the VivoCity promenade as the coast guard boat headed towards her from the Sentosa side.

Following the rescue, the woman was helped aboard the police vessel as a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) boat watched from afar.

Woman later sent to hospital and apprehended

Police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance in the waters of Sentosa Gateway at around 8:45pm on Jun. 29.

A 31-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, police said.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top image from @madsinsg / @notrhnong on TikTok.