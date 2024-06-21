Back

Woman in Pontianak, Indonesia, dies after stumbling off treadmill & falling out of 3rd floor gym window

The victim was rushed to the hospital but lost her life due to bleeding from the head.

Keyla Supharta | June 21, 2024, 06:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

WARNING: This article contains content that some may find mentally distressing.

Viewer discretion is advised.

A 22-year-old woman in Indonesia died after stumbling off a treadmill and falling out of a window of the third floor of a gym.

The incident occurred at about 1pm on Tuesday (Jun. 18) in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Bleeding from the head

According to Indonesian media Kompasthe victim went to the gym with her boyfriend and younger sibling.

Her boyfriend invited her to exercise on the second floor, but she wanted to use the treadmill on the third floor.

The victim ran at one of the treadmills on the third floor for about 30 minutes.

She then slowed into a walk on the machine before she stumbled off it, and eventually fell through an open window just right behind her.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died due to bleeding from the head.

An autopsy result showed that the victim had several bruises around her face and body as well as lacerations on the head which caused bleeding.

Narrow distance, thin glass

The gym was closed for three days after the incident.

An investigation conducted by the Pontianak Police revealed that the distance between the window and the treadmill was only 60cm.

The distance between the floor and the bottom of the window was only 30cm while the window where the victim fell was 90cm wide.

Pontianak Police Commissioner Antonius Trias Kuncurojati said that the condition of the gym made it very easy for people to fall.

Not only that, but the windows of the gym also had thin glass, only about a few millimetres.

Antonius said that glass used in high-rise buildings should be thick to ensure the safety of building occupants.

Had placed warning stickers

During the investigation, the gym owner said that the back of the treadmill was facing the window because it would otherwise block the view of gym users.

As a result, the gym owner deliberately did not place the treadmill facing towards the window so that gym users would not get bored.

The gym had placed warning stickers not to open the windows, but it was damaged. The warning was replaced with a warning on the glass which was written with a marker.

However, this compromised the visibility of the warning.

The gym has personal trainers whose job is to supervise members and close open windows.

However, the personal trainer was taking a break when the incident occurred.

Investigating gym for possible negligence

The police are currently investigating the gym for possible negligence and interviewing several witnesses.

They are also re-examining the gym's operational permit following the accident.

The police are also questioning individuals who might have opened the window at the scene of the incident.

Top image via @Heraloebss/X.

Loft Home Furnishing caught putting fake 5-star reviews on website, gets warning

Busted.

June 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Man, 37, falls headfirst into drain in Eunos in accident, taken to hospital

Investigations are ongoing.

June 21, 2024, 06:38 PM

S'porean man, 26, said 'sorry' to police before fleeing Whitley Road roadblock, now jailed

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail, fined S$2,000, and disqualified from holding a driving license for 40 months.

June 21, 2024, 06:22 PM

S’porean man, 27, charged with murder in Australia, allegedly ran over & dragged cyclist, 48, for 30m

The Australian police are looking into a possible property dispute between the parties.

June 21, 2024, 06:12 PM

Mandopop singer Rainie Yang to perform at the S'pore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 24, 2024

She's back.

June 21, 2024, 06:09 PM

'We are brothers': Spurs captain Son Heung Min accepts teammate's apology for racist remark

All good.

June 21, 2024, 05:56 PM

Giant S$20 Cup Noodles at FairPrice not 1 monster serving, but stores 12 regular cups

My mum: "Aiyo, so much MSG."

June 21, 2024, 05:52 PM

S'pore man gives 4 cartons of 100 Plus drinks to workers cleaning up oil spill at East Coast Park

Aw.

June 21, 2024, 05:51 PM

Mediacorp's Star Search back in 2024 after 5 years

Who's the next star?

June 21, 2024, 05:48 PM

S'porean ex-police investigating officer gets 25 months' jail for forging witness statements, lied during lawyer application

He forged 38 statements across 21 case files.

June 21, 2024, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.