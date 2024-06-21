Woman in Pontianak, Indonesia, dies after stumbling off treadmill & falling out of 3rd floor gym window

WARNING: This article contains content that some may find mentally distressing.

Viewer discretion is advised.

A 22-year-old woman in Indonesia died after stumbling off a treadmill and falling out of a window of the third floor of a gym.

The incident occurred at about 1pm on Tuesday (Jun. 18) in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Bleeding from the head

According to Indonesian media Kompas, the victim went to the gym with her boyfriend and younger sibling.

Her boyfriend invited her to exercise on the second floor, but she wanted to use the treadmill on the third floor.

The victim ran at one of the treadmills on the third floor for about 30 minutes.

She then slowed into a walk on the machine before she stumbled off it, and eventually fell through an open window just right behind her.

Detik -detik seorang Perempuan meninggal usai terjatuh dari treadmill dan terpental keluar dari jendela yang ada di lantai 3 tempat Gym. (18/6/2024) 📍Pontianak pic.twitter.com/blTEfUvSZy — Miss Tweet | (@Heraloebss) June 18, 2024

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died due to bleeding from the head.

An autopsy result showed that the victim had several bruises around her face and body as well as lacerations on the head which caused bleeding.

Narrow distance, thin glass

The gym was closed for three days after the incident.

An investigation conducted by the Pontianak Police revealed that the distance between the window and the treadmill was only 60cm.

The distance between the floor and the bottom of the window was only 30cm while the window where the victim fell was 90cm wide.

Pontianak Police Commissioner Antonius Trias Kuncurojati said that the condition of the gym made it very easy for people to fall.

Not only that, but the windows of the gym also had thin glass, only about a few millimetres.

Antonius said that glass used in high-rise buildings should be thick to ensure the safety of building occupants.

Had placed warning stickers

During the investigation, the gym owner said that the back of the treadmill was facing the window because it would otherwise block the view of gym users.

As a result, the gym owner deliberately did not place the treadmill facing towards the window so that gym users would not get bored.

The gym had placed warning stickers not to open the windows, but it was damaged. The warning was replaced with a warning on the glass which was written with a marker.

However, this compromised the visibility of the warning.

The gym has personal trainers whose job is to supervise members and close open windows.

However, the personal trainer was taking a break when the incident occurred.

Investigating gym for possible negligence

The police are currently investigating the gym for possible negligence and interviewing several witnesses.

They are also re-examining the gym's operational permit following the accident.

The police are also questioning individuals who might have opened the window at the scene of the incident.

Top image via @Heraloebss/X.