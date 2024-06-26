Back

Woman finds her white car parked in KL mall covered in faeces from burst pipe

Someone give this man a bigger umbrella.

Tharun Suresh | June 26, 2024, 03:26 PM

Eyera Azlan had just finished dinner at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur and was on her way back to her parked car with a friend, when she noticed an unpleasant smell of faeces in the mall's car park.

She then found out that it was from a burst waste water pipe, which rained down a nasty mixture onto the lot where her white Volkswagen Beetle was parked.

Flooded with sewage water

Eyera posted a video of the incident to TikTok on Jun. 24, 2024:

@eyerv A lil surprise after dinner from TRX🥴🥴 #fyp #trx #malaysia ♬ marys_theme.mp4 - joanna sui

The video showed her white car drenched in sewage water, with stains visible on the car's surface.

The lots around the car also appear to be flooded.

An orange traffic cone and a yellow "caution wet floor" sign were placed on the perimeter to warn people of the faecal deluge.

"Out of all the parking spaces OFC it had to be ours," she wrote in the video.

Eyera and her friend could be seen in the video, with one of them covering their nose to presumably block out the stench.

Towards the end of the video, a man with a red umbrella could be seen braving the downpour at the car.

braveman GIF from eyerv/TikTok.

It is not clear if the man is a staff at the mall, but he appeared to be helping Eyera with removing the car from the lot.

A step ladder also appeared to have been set up leading to the burst pipe.

Mothership has reached out to Eyera for comment.

Mall responded

In response to Mothership's queries, Exchange TRX issued a statement via a spokesperson who said the mall was alerted to a burst food waste pipe in the car park and claimed to have "quickly notified the shoppers, promptly relocating their cars".

TRX also said the affected area was cordoned off, and that repair works are currently in progress.

TRX said affected cars have undergone cleaning and sanitisation, with "additional deep cleaning" provided.

They also claimed to have provided "complimentary car wash services".

Top photo from eyerv/TikTok.

