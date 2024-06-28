BMW driver & passenger taken to hospital after car crashes in Yishun HDB void deck

A white BMW was found crashed at the void deck of Block 476A Yishun Street 44 on Jun. 27, 2024.

Photos uploaded to the Roads.sg Facebook page show the crashed car.

The front of the car looked heavily smashed:

A second photo shows a curious onlooker, and more clearly the damage done to the void deck pillar.

The grass and plants just outside the void deck appear to have been torn up as the car veered into the void deck:

An Instagram user, Pamela Lee Nur Shuhadah, posted an Instagram story of the crashed car on Jun. 27.

The surrounding area appeared to have been cordoned off by the police:

A Yishun resident who spoke to AsiaOne said she woke up to the sound of a “loud bang” at about 7:20am and went down to the check out the scene.

The resident later saw police cars and a tow truck pulling the car away.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed to Mothership that it was alerted to the incident at about 7:20am on Jun. 27.

Two persons, a 57-year-old male driver and his 45-year-old male passenger, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the car was believed to have self-skidded.

SPF said that police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Roads.sg/Facebook.