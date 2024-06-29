Banned weight loss medicine detected in KetoDiet Coffee from M'sia, SFA warns public not to consume

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has advised the public to refrain from purchasing a weight-loss coffee product after a banned substance was discovered in its ingredients.

In a press release on Jun. 28, SFA said that a banned substance, sibutramine, was found in KetoDiet Coffee.

Manufactured in Malaysia, the coffee was sold online and marketed as a weight loss product, with claims of an energy boost and instant fat breakdown.

What is Sibutramine?

Sibutramine is a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010.

Consumption may lead to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other health conditions, such as central nervous system disorders, including psychosis and hallucinations.

Sibutramine has also been known to induce seizures.

SFA advises members of the public who have purchased the coffee to avoid consuming it, while those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Warnings issued to sellers

SFA confirmed that it has worked with online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the product.

Sellers have also been warned to stop selling it immediately.

"SFA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that are adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients," SFA said.

In Singapore, the sale of unsafe food is not permitted under the Sale of Food Act.

Those found guilty of committing the offence may face a fine of up to S$5,000.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.

SFA advises consumers in Singapore to exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources.

They should also aim to find out more about such products before making any purchase.

Those who have any information on the sale and supply of this product may submit their feedback to SFA via this online form.

Top photos by Singapore Food Agency