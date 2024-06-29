4-vehicle chain collision after Lalamove van crashes into stationary lorry in Lim Chu Kang, 2 injured

A Lalamove van crashed into a stationary lorry along Lim Chu Kang road on Jun. 27, resulting in a four-vehicle chain collision involving the van, the stationary lorry, a rubbish truck, and another lorry.

A 45-year-old male lorry passenger and a 42-year-old male van driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Lalmove van attempted to overtake rubbish truck

Multiple videos posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a Lalamove van switching to the left lane after it was behind a rubbish truck.

The van then crashed into a stationary orange lorry parked along the left side of the road.

Dash camera footage from the rubbish truck showed that after the Lalamove van crashed into the orange lorry, the rubbish truck also collided with the van.

Another video showed that a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash — the stationary orange lorry, the Lalamove van, the rubbish truck and another blue lorry.

Two were conveyed conscious to the hospital

SCDF and SPF said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and three lorries along Lim Chu Kang Road towards Neo Tiew Road at about 6:10pm on Jun. 27.

A 45-year-old male lorry passenger and a 42-year-old male van driver were conveyed conscious to hospitals.

The 42-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante Facebook.