Back

4-vehicle chain collision after Lalamove van crashes into stationary lorry in Lim Chu Kang, 2 injured

The 42-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Amber Tay | June 29, 2024, 12:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Lalamove van crashed into a stationary lorry along Lim Chu Kang road on Jun. 27, resulting in a four-vehicle chain collision involving the van, the stationary lorry, a rubbish truck, and another lorry.

A 45-year-old male lorry passenger and a 42-year-old male van driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Lalmove van attempted to overtake rubbish truck

Multiple videos posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a Lalamove van switching to the left lane after it was behind a rubbish truck.

The van then crashed into a stationary orange lorry parked along the left side of the road.

Dash camera footage from the rubbish truck showed that after the Lalamove van crashed into the orange lorry, the rubbish truck also collided with the van.

Another video showed that a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash — the stationary orange lorry, the Lalamove van, the rubbish truck and another blue lorry.

Two were conveyed conscious to the hospital

SCDF and SPF said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and three lorries along Lim Chu Kang Road towards Neo Tiew Road at about 6:10pm on Jun. 27.

A 45-year-old male lorry passenger and a 42-year-old male van driver were conveyed conscious to hospitals.

The 42-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante Facebook.

SCDF firefighter sent to hospital after Jurong Fishery Port Road fire, around 40 people evacuated

He experienced giddiness after the firefighting operation, which required the firefighters to enter a smoke-logged area.

June 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Banned weight loss medicine detected in KetoDiet Coffee from M'sia, SFA warns public not to consume

Consumption of sibutramine may lead to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other health conditions.

June 29, 2024, 10:25 AM

Beloved Zouk otter mum dies after going missing

Rest in peace.

June 29, 2024, 12:51 AM

2 in S'pore hospitalised after using illegal underarm whitening cream & weight loss pills

The products have been taken down from e-commerce platforms.

June 28, 2024, 06:48 PM

Ex-UK PM Tony Blair shares 3 'controversial' decisions made by Lee Kuan Yew that reaped later rewards

Blair cited Lee as a leader he had learnt much from.

June 28, 2024, 05:39 PM

Tiny, puffy plover spotted running around & taking a bath in rain puddle at Tuas

She's a runner, she's a track star.

June 28, 2024, 05:38 PM

S'porean comic Fakkah Fuzz gets 'more real', sheds stage name for Aug. 3 Esplanade stand-up show

The artist now known as Fadzri Rashid.

June 28, 2024, 05:37 PM

M'sia's Paris Olympics attire slammed as ugly & cheap-looking, to be redesigned

Oof.

June 28, 2024, 05:37 PM

NUS students can take Wednesday afternoons off from 3 to 6pm for out-of-class activities

Three hours a week to take part in out-of-classroom and other student activities.

June 28, 2024, 05:19 PM

Over 950,000 HDB households to get S$165-S$285 U-Save & S&CC rebates in Jul. 2024

Help to provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.

June 28, 2024, 05:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.