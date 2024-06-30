Ulu Pandan Park Connector fully reopened after 2022 landslide with new access points & precinct facilities

The Ulu Pandan Park Connector was fully reopened on Jun. 30, 2024, following a landslide at a Clementi Build-to-Order (BTO) construction site on Sep. 2, 2022, according to a media release by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

The incident, described by HDB as a slope failure, took place on the western edge of the Clementi NorthArc construction site, resulting in soil displacement into Sungei Ulu Pandan and damage to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

One male passerby reportedly suffered some minor injuries as a result of the landslide.

Following checks to confirm the structural safety of nearby residential blocks and measures to stabilise the slope, HDB worked with relevant agencies on recovery and reconstruction works at the affected areas.

Portions of the park connector were then progressively reopened as reconstruction works continued.

The Ulu Pandan (North Bank) Park Connector was reopened in March 2023 after HDB removed the displaced soil in the affected segment of the Sungei Ulu Pandan canal and restored the canal to its original depth and capacity.

Reconstruction works have since been done to strengthen the slopes on the western edge of Clementi NorthArc and reinstate a damaged section of the Ulu Pandan (South Bank) Park Connector between Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6, HDB said.

According to HDB, about 98 per cent (1,159 out of 1,179 flats) of the flats at Clementi NorthArc have been taken up.

As of Jun. 25, 2024, 99.2 per cent of the flat buyers (1,150 out of 1,159 booked) will also have collected the keys to their new homes.

Amenities

HDB said that after the reconstruction works, construction began on the remaining precinct facilities in the area including a multi-purpose court, hardcourt, precinct pavilion, drop-off porch, viewing deck and a covered linkway connecting residents to the precinct pavilion.

HDB refined the design of the precinct facilities to provide an "added buffer of safety". For instance, ramps and staircases were repositioned to distribute the loading on the slope more evenly.

On Feb. 8, 2024, works for a section of the Park Connector and its nearby precinct facilities were completed and opened to the public.

These included the precinct pavilion at Block 211, a playground, and fitness stations, as well as two access points to the Park Connector.

Works on the remaining section of the Park Connector took a little longer, and were only completed in end-June 2024, with the previously damaged areas now open to the public as of Jun. 30.

This section included the precinct pavilion at Block 212, a drop-off point, a multi-purpose court and a viewing deck, as well as two new access points to and from the Park Connector.

There are currently four access points from Clementi NorthArc to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, providing residents and users of the park connector easy access to and fro.

Bicycle wheeling ramps at staircase access points also facilitate cyclists pushing their bicycles along the staircases.

A new access road from Commonwealth Avenue West to Clementi NorthArc was also opened on Jun. 30.

