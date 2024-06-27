UK opposition Labour Party may ban most 2nd jobs for MPs if it wins election

Members of Parliament (MPs) in the UK may find themselves unable to take up a second job if the Labour Party wins the next general election.

British and Northern Irish voters will go to the polls on Jul. 4 (Jul. 5 Singapore time).

GE coming

The Conservatives have been in power for 14 years, but the Labour Party, their main opposition, looks set to take over according to the latest polls.

The policies they're proposing, should they form the next government, could include a ban on most second jobs for MPs.

Financial Times (FT), quoting two unnamed "insiders" in Labour, said the party plans to "immediately" implement such a ban.

However, exceptions such as paid speeches and broadcast work could be allowed on a "case-by-case" basis.

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, told FT that the party would "absolutely" pursue this policy if it wins the election.

UK MPs have a basic annual salary of £91,346 (S$156,580).

They are also given additional allowances for hiring staff, living in London, running an office and travelling between London and their constituency.

Leader's backing

The Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, previously backed such a ban in 2021.

However, he said there could be "common sense" exemptions for those working in public services, such as a frontline medical worker or an army reservist.

Top image from Keir Starmer Facebook page.