Traffic police officer, 32, charged for speeding & killing pedestrian, 58, in accident near Tai Seng

If found guilty, he is liable to no less than 2 years and no more than 8 years of imprisonment.

Tharun Suresh | June 25, 2024, 03:52 PM

A traffic policeman was charged with dangerous driving, causing the death of a pedestrian who was crossing a road.

The accident took place on Jun. 21, 2023, at or about 5:37pm.

The police officer, Muhammad Firdaus Bin Yusoff, 32, allegedly drove a traffic police motorcycle at a dangerously high speed of between 94.3kmph to 111kmph near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Kim Chaun Drive, exceeding the speed limit of 50kmph.

According to the charge sheet, Firdaus then failed to react in time to 58-year-old Tan Leng Hing, who was crossing the road from left to right and collided with him.

It was previously reported that Tan had died in hospital.

If guilty of dangerous driving causing death, Firdaus is liable to no less than 2 years and no more than 8 years of imprisonment, as well as being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for no less than 10 years.

According to court records, Firdaus had not indicated whether he intended to plead guilty as of the most recent hearing on Jun. 25, 2024.

The case has been adjourned to Aug. 6. 

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao

