Traffic congestion expected at Causeway on Jun. 28 due to 100th anniversary celebrations

The Johor-Singapore Causeway is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Jun. 28, 2024.

As a result of the centenary celebrations, traffic congestion is expected at the Causeway, said Johor Menteri Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi in a Facebook post on Jun. 27.

Onn Hafiz wrote that the celebration programme will last for at least an hour, from 8:30am to 9:30am.

He also advised those looking to use the Causeway on Jun. 28 to travel early and plan their trip with the congestion in mind.

Onn Hafiz also posted a photo highlighting three locations along the Causeway related to the celebration ceremony: the site of the celebration ceremony, a picture-taking spot, and a parking spot.

The Causeway is marking 100 years since it was built on Jun. 28, 1924.

Top photo from Canva