Traffic congestion expected at Causeway on Jun. 28 due to 100th anniversary celebrations

The celebrations will last at least an hour from 8:30am to 9:30am.

Tharun Suresh | June 27, 2024, 07:21 PM

The Johor-Singapore Causeway is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Jun. 28, 2024.

As a result of the centenary celebrations, traffic congestion is expected at the Causeway, said Johor Menteri Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi in a Facebook post on Jun. 27.

Onn Hafiz wrote that the celebration programme will last for at least an hour, from 8:30am to 9:30am.

He also advised those looking to use the Causeway on Jun. 28 to travel early and plan their trip with the congestion in mind.

causewaycelebrations Diagram showing locations related to the Causeway celebration on Jun. 28 from Onn Hafiz Ghazi/Facebook.

Onn Hafiz also posted a photo highlighting three locations along the Causeway related to the celebration ceremony: the site of the celebration ceremony, a picture-taking spot, and a parking spot.

The Causeway is marking 100 years since it was built on Jun. 28, 1924.

