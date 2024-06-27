Back

All town councils in S'pore achieve top scores for estate cleanliness, maintenance in MND report

All green.

Ilyda Chua | June 27, 2024, 08:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

All 17 town councils in Singapore received "green" ratings — the highest possible — in the Ministry of National Development's (MND) annual town council management report.

Released Jun. 27, the report assessed town councils across four categories related to their operations: estate cleanliness, estate maintenance, lift performance, and Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) arrears management.

"Green" is the highest available banding, followed by "amber" and "red".

Image via MND.

Previous ratings

This financial year is the first time that all town councils have scored "green" for all their operational areas.

The report was first introduced in 2009.

In FY2022, Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) received an "Amber" rating for S&CC arrears management.

It was the second year the town council received that rating in that category.

SKTC previously said that the rating pointed to "deeper, underlying challenges" residents face in managing rising costs of living.

It said in a follow-up statement in 2023 that it had seen a steady improvement, moving from the lower end of the amber band to the upper band between FY2021 and FY2022.

It had just over than 40 per cent of the monthly collectable S&CC overdue — the benchmark for a "green" score.

And in FY2019, three town councils received "amber" ratings, with Tampines Town Council emerging as the lowest scorer with two "amber" ratings.

Top image by HDB/Facebook

Gardenia lorry apparently used to move furniture in Sengkang, company to investigate

Some speculated the driver might have been moonlighting.

June 27, 2024, 07:42 PM

Taiwanese band Mayday donates S$200,000 to S'pore non-profit to support students with special needs

The band wants to thank its fans in Singapore for their "unwavering support" over the last 25 years.

June 27, 2024, 07:30 PM

Traffic congestion expected at Causeway on Jun. 28 due to 100th anniversary celebrations

The celebrations will last at least an hour from 8:30am to 9:30am.

June 27, 2024, 07:21 PM

Ex-defence minister Li Shangfu expelled from Communist Party of China

Li is said to have offered and taken bribes.

June 27, 2024, 07:05 PM

New ‘Despicable Me’ Minion toys with every McDonald’s S’pore Happy Meal from Jun. 27-Aug. 7

Instead of a toy, you can opt for a ‘Despicable Me’ book.

June 27, 2024, 06:00 PM

ANA plane makes emergency landing in Nagoya due to loss of cabin pressure, 11 reportedly unwell

The occurrence has been flagged as a serious incident.

June 27, 2024, 05:41 PM

Snoop Dogg, 52, runs 200m in 34.4 sec at US Olympics track & field trials, says 'Ain't bad'

He is 52 years old.

June 27, 2024, 05:40 PM

Har cheong gai-themed outlet opening at Junction 8 with burgers, rice boxes & more on Jul. 5, 2024

Har-py eating.

June 27, 2024, 04:49 PM

Photographers spot rare flying fox swooping overhead at Hampstead Wetlands Park

Fangtastic sighting.

June 27, 2024, 04:41 PM

More than 23,000 people applied for 6,938 flats during June 2024 BTO exercise

There were 16,667 applicants for 4,793 three-room and bigger flats.

June 27, 2024, 04:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.