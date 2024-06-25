Tin Pei Ling quits DCS Card Centre, joins digital asset platform from Jun. 2024

MacPherson SMC Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling has left her role in fintech firm DCS Card Centre in June 2024.

She was in that role for nine months since October 2023.

Following her departure, Tin assumed a new role as the co-president of Singapore-based digital asset platform MetaComp, where she would be driving strategic partnerships and corporate development, Tin announced in a Jun. 24 LinkedIn post.

According to Tin and MetaComp's website, the company "specialises in blockchain technology" and offers digital payment token services, as well as cross-border money transfers.

MetaComp is a subsidiary of MVGX Holdings, a fintech group that provides regulated financial services and end-to-end carbon software-as-a-service solutions "for a more inclusive and sustainable future", according to its LinkedIn.

Bidding farewell to DCS Card Centre

In her post, Tin said she was "very fortunate to receive great support and to learn" from DCS Card Centre (DCSCC) chairman Charles Huang and chief executive officer Karen Low.

She also expressed her gratitude for her "fruitful experience" with the DCSCC team, adding that she was "blessed to have colleagues who are dedicated and united in the shared vision of advancing the company's development in the fintech space".

"It has been very rewarding to have learnt so much about the card industry from veterans and to be part of a company that is unafraid of transformation and innovation," added Tin.

'Eager to contribute to growth of sustainable finance'

Tin also expressed her excitement about her new role and eagerness to contribute to MetaComp as well as "a sustainable future":

"[With] sustainability being a critical global imperative, this exciting opportunity allows me to expand my work into green fintech. I am eager to contribute to the growth of sustainable finance by bridging traditional finance and digital assets, alongside chairman and co-founder Bo Bai and fellow co-president Eddie Hui."

In a Jun. 24 LinkedIn post, MetaComp said it is "pleased to welcome" Tin onboard, who will bring "a distinguished blend of digital and financial acumen, plus industry experience in payment platforms and the financial technology space" to the company.

MetaComp added that Tin's appointment is set to "significantly enhance" its strategic alliances, driving momentum, and advancing its position "as a leader in bridging traditional finance and digital assets".

"We look forward to Pei Ling paving the way for new collaborations and the expansion of our client offerings," the company said.

