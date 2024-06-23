Viral video of Thai girl, 10, feeding baby sibling in class warms netizens' hearts

A video of a fifth-grader in Thailand feeding her baby sibling in class has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over three million views and 200,000 likes.

The 20-second clip showed the girl cradling her sibling in one hand while writing with the other in a classroom.

The baby occasionally poked at her older sister's cheek while drinking the milk.

The user who uploaded the video, Yingggzz, told news outlet Thai PBS World that she is a teacher from Ban Klong Kaem Cham School in Prachin Buri province, where the girl studies at.

She revealed that the girl, nicknamed "Green", is the eldest sister of the family.

"Green" brought her one-year-old sister to class to look after her as their mother was busy running errands.

"This is better than having to miss school to look after your sister, right?" Yingggzz said.

Although she cannot speak for other teachers, Yingggzz added that she tries to encourage her students not to miss classes, and added that "Green" is a great example of that.

Praise from netizens

Many netizens praised "Green" in the comments, calling her "strong" and "a good child" for juggling so many responsibilities at such a young age.

"Wow, your mind is so strong at this age, and you are able to carry so much through this lifetime. You will definitely succeed faster than your peers," one comment read.

Others also complimented the teacher for showing empathy and allowing the student to bring her younger sibling to class.

Yingggzz also clarified in the comments that the sibling was well-behaved and did not make a fuss.

Top photo via Yingggzz/TikTok