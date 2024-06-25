Temasek to give S$150 million for scholarships, upskilling & more, to mark 50th anniversary

Temasek has announced a S$150 million community gift to help individuals adapt to evolving technology within the workforce and ensure no one is left behind.

The gift, named T-Spring, aims to benefit people from less-privileged backgrounds — particularly those interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

There are three key areas of the initiative:

Workforce skills development: Upskilling workers in at-risk sectors and enhancing the employability of seniors, persons with disabilities, and neurodiverse individuals;

Upskilling workers in at-risk sectors and enhancing the employability of seniors, persons with disabilities, and neurodiverse individuals; Scholarships: Cultivating a strong talent pipeline by improving access to tertiary education, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with an initial focus on STEM talent to bridge industry skill gaps;

Cultivating a strong talent pipeline by improving access to tertiary education, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with an initial focus on STEM talent to bridge industry skill gaps; Fellowships: Deepening ecosystem expertise and knowledge in Singapore by bringing in industry experts to partner Temasek and its ecosystem to drive innovation and develop solutions.

The announcement on Jun. 25 was part of the investment company's 50th anniversary celebrations, which took place in four places across the island.

T-Spring

Temasek hopes the community gift will "build a resilient and future-ready workforce".

Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said the world, and technology, is changing rapidly:

"We cannot have people be left behind. We have to make sure everyone is pulled along with us, as we embrace this future. We should embrace the future with positivity and not with foreboding."

Four per cent of the funds will be distributed annually, which, at a rate of S$6 million each year, means that the S$150 million is expected to last for 25 years.

However, the CEO said there is no time frame for the disbursement of the funds, and there is room for the pool to grow.

"We want this to have a long tail," he said, adding that the spending per year could be higher, depending on the programmes in place, and the number of people who qualify for these programmes.

"If we need to spend more... we will do so," he said, explaining that the four per cent rate was set as a baseline.

Community Day

Every year on Jun. 25, Temasek hosts a “Community Day” where staff and committee members give back to the communities they aim to serve.

With this year marking the global investment company’s 50th anniversary, Sandrasegara said the annual give-back day is "doubly important".

"It's our way of bringing an entire company together, regardless of rank, egalitarian, to come and do something for the community," he said at a media briefing on Jun. 25.

Across the island, there were four simultaneous events to celebrate and give back to the community, organised in conjunction with 16 of the company's community partners.

The events each aligned with one of Temasek's community objectives: "Connecting People", "Uplifting Communities", "Protecting the Planet", and "Advancing Capabilities".

Homes of disadvantaged seniors living in Central Singapore District's one-room flats were refreshed, trees were planted, students from NorthLight School learned from the likes of CapitaLand Investment, Singapore Airlines, and SMRT about the future of their relevant industries, and the void deck of an Housing Development Board (HDB) rental block in Clementi was decorated with a mural.

Connecting people

The residents of Block 344 in Clementi are mostly elderly, and the average age sits around 60.

The mural in the block's void deck, which has been in the works since February, is designed to brighten up the seniors' living space.

It's a collaboration between Temasek and non-profit arts company Temenggong Artists-In-Residence. Voluntary welfare organisation Lions Befrienders was also one of the partnering organisations for the event.

On the morning of Jun. 25, around 60 volunteers gathered to paint the murals.

On the walls, outlines of the designs were drawn, each with a splattering of paint in the middle and a number which indicated the colour of paint needed for each section.

Whilst volunteers painted, with guidance from students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, the Singaporean band Tokyo Square played music for residents.

Snacks and ice-cream sandwiches were also available.

Simultaneously, volunteers delivered 270 care packages to residents in the area.

The artists

For the conceptualisation of the botanical themed murals, Temenggong Artists-In-Residence collaborated with young artists from Special Education (SPED) schools.

Students put together a piece of art based on a brief provided, and elements of their works were adapted by Temenggong for the final work.

The murals featured flowers, birds, and creatures, painted in bright colours.

11-year-old Josie Nicholas from Pathlight School wants to be an artist when she grows up, and she’s off to a good start.

Two hummingbirds she drew were incorporated into the design and have been immortalised on the walls of Block 344 in Clementi.

Adam Rezqi Bin Muhammad from Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School also contributed to the conceptualisation of the void deck mural. Leaves he drew are featured in the final product.

Nicholas spent much of the morning giving tips to the volunteers, telling them things like "good job", "keep trying", and "I love it".

She thinks it’s pretty cool to have her drawings featured in the botanical themed murals:

“Most elderly [people] can’t go out on adventures… so why not give [them] the chance to see them on the walls,” the 11-year-old said.

Top image by Emily Williams