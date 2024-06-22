Subway S’pore has S$6.80 Everyday Value Meals, includes Spicy Beef Taco & Chicken Chorizo flavours

We might have found our new favourite lunch option: Subway Singapore’s Everyday Value Meals.

Priced at S$6.80 a meal – which comprises of a six-inch sub, cookie and 16oz (about 473ml) drink – there are four flavours for you to choose from:

Spicy Beef Taco

Chicken Chorizo

Egg Mayo

Veggie Delite

With the Spicy Beef Taco and Chicken Chorizo flavours being new to the menu, we took this opportunity to head down to an outlet near the office to check them out.

Here’s what we thought.

Spicy Beef Taco

This was definitely the stronger tasting of the two subs.

Loaded with Mediterranean spices (but not overwhelmingly so), it was packed with flavour and a tangy kick.

If we had to describe it in mala terms, it’s like the 中辣 (medium spicy) option, with a spice level that grows gradually.

It reminded us of loaded nacho chilli, but without the guilt – that’s because there were plenty of fresh veggies in the sub to balance everything out.

Yum.

Chicken Chorizo

We preferred this sub because it’s something we can see ourselves eating multiple times in a week.

The chorizo has a texture similar to ham, and is less spicy compared to the Spicy Beef Taco sub.

The spice level is minimal, but the smoky chorizo is flavourful enough that we reached out for a second sub after we were done with the first.

It was complemented perfectly by the veggies, and the mayonnaise sauce we had with it balanced out the saltiness to a tee.

If you can’t decide on what you want, you can leave it to Subway’s sandwich artists to whip up something for you simply by picking one of the four flavours.

This sponsored article by Subway Singapore made the writer realise it’s possible to eat well every day without breaking the bank.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin