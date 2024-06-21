'We are brothers': Spurs captain Son Heung Min accepts teammate's apology for racist remark

Tottenham Hotspur captain and forward Son Heung Min confirmed that fellow teammate Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to him for making a racist remark on television.

In a statement issued via the club's Facebook page on Jun. 20, Son said that he had spoken to Bentancur personally about the incident.

"They all look the same": Bentancur

Bentancur had made an insensitive racial comment about Son's looks in an interview with Uruguayan channel Uruguayan TV, saying that all Koreans look the same.

According to British news outlet Sky News, the presenter had asked Bentancur for a Tottenham Hotspur player's shirt.

He then replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too, as they all look the same."

The clip had also been shared online, including social media platform X.

Rodrigo Bentancur has apologied to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after making a comment about the appearance of South Koreans. On Uruguayan TV, he said: “Sonny, or a cousin of Sonny, they all look the same.”pic.twitter.com/mClHZeY08F — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 15, 2024

Bentancur later posted on his Instagram story and apologised for making the remark, reported The Guardian.

In the post, he wrote: "Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke."

"He made a mistake": Son

In his statement, Son said that he had spoken to Bentancur, and the latter had acknowledged his mistake and apologised.

Referring to Bentancur as Lolo, Son said that he did not intend to say something offensive.

"We are brothers and nothing has changed at all."

He added: "We're past this, we're united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one."

"Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club": Tottenham Hotspur

The football club said that it has been providing assistance following Bentancur's comment and apology to ensure a positive outcome on the incident.

It added that necessary steps include "further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives".

On Son's statement, the club said that it supports his efforts to "draw a line under the incident" so that the team may concentrate on the next football season.

"We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads. Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club, within our game or within wider society."

Top photos via Tottenham Hotspur/Facebook & Rodrigo Bentancur/Instagram