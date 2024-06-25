Back

SingPost to deliver postal items using MRT train as part of 3-month trial

Belmont Lay | June 25, 2024, 03:26 PM

Singapore Post (SingPost) will trial delivering postal items from the Tampines and Raffles Place MRT stations to Paya Lebar MRT station daily for a three-month period starting Jun. 25.

This is part of a postal collection pilot project launched by SingPost and SMRT’s business arm, Stellar Lifestyle, both entities announced in a Jun. 24 statement.

It is part of their memorandum of understanding to explore deploying more postal service points near MRT stations and the first time MRT trains are used for postal collection.

Two “mail ambassadors” in SingPost uniforms will collect postal items each day.

They will travel on the East-West Line between the off-peak hours of 11am and 2pm.

The postal items will be brought to SingPost’s sorting facility beside Paya Lebar MRT station.

According to SingPost and Stellar Lifestyle, the pilot was designed to identify operational cost efficiencies and carbon emission savings from using MRT trains to collect postal items.

Both parties plan to expand the trial to more train stations across all other SMRT-operated lines if the trial proves successful.

SingPost will be paying normal fare rates like any passenger, The Edge reported.

Top photo via Stellar Lifestyle & SingPost

