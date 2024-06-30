S'porean man, 43, arrested in Vietnam & deported to S'pore for suspected drug trafficking

A Singaporean man, 43, was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Jun. 28, 2024, for suspected drug trafficking.

The man set up base in Vietnam, and is suspected to have been involved in supplying drugs to associates in Singapore for their subsequent trafficking and sale in Singapore.

The arrest followed cooperation between the CNB in Singapore and Vietnam's Counter-Narcotics Police Department (CNPD) of the Ministry of Public Security.

Investigation

The man's involvement was uncovered during a CNB investigation into a drug trafficking case in Feb. 2021 involving another Singaporean man, then 36, who has since been convicted and sentenced.

Immigration records indicated that the 43-year-old man had been out of Singapore since Sep. 27, 2019.

CNB then reached out to its foreign counterparts to locate the man.

He was monitored through close cooperation by the CNB in Singapore, and the CNPD in Vietnam.

The man was then deported and handed over to CNB on Jun. 28.

Leon Chan, Deputy Director for CNB Operations, expressed his thanks to the authorities in Vietnam, and said:

"The close cooperation between CNB and CNPD in this operation is testament to the strong working relationship and trust that CNB has with CNPD, which resulted in the arrest of a Singaporean who believed he could carry on supplying drugs to associates in Singapore with impunity, simply by setting up base in Vietnam. He was badly mistaken. CNB will pursue all leads and work closely with our foreign counterparts to apprehend such criminals and bring them to justice.”

