Back

S'porean man, 43, arrested in Vietnam & deported to S'pore for suspected drug trafficking

The arrest followed close cooperation with authorities in Vietnam.

Tharun Suresh | June 30, 2024, 02:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean man, 43, was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Jun. 28, 2024, for suspected drug trafficking.

The man set up base in Vietnam, and is suspected to have been involved in supplying drugs to associates in Singapore for their subsequent trafficking and sale in Singapore.

The arrest followed cooperation between the CNB in Singapore and Vietnam's Counter-Narcotics Police Department (CNPD) of the Ministry of Public Security.

Investigation

The man's involvement was uncovered during a CNB investigation into a drug trafficking case in Feb. 2021 involving another Singaporean man, then 36, who has since been convicted and sentenced.

Immigration records indicated that the 43-year-old man had been out of Singapore since Sep. 27, 2019.

CNB then reached out to its foreign counterparts to locate the man.

He was monitored through close cooperation by the CNB in Singapore, and the CNPD in Vietnam.

The man was then deported and handed over to CNB on Jun. 28.

Leon Chan, Deputy Director for CNB Operations, expressed his thanks to the authorities in Vietnam, and said:

"The close cooperation between CNB and CNPD in this operation is testament to the strong working relationship and trust that CNB has with CNPD, which resulted in the arrest of a Singaporean who believed he could carry on supplying drugs to associates in Singapore with impunity, simply by setting up base in Vietnam. He was badly mistaken.

CNB will pursue all leads and work closely with our foreign counterparts to apprehend such criminals and bring them to justice.”

Top photo from Canva. 

SDP issued POFMA order for false statements on women who allegedly organised walk to Istana supporting Palestine

The POFMA directions concerned two falsehoods made by SDP.

June 30, 2024, 12:41 PM

Firsthand: S’pore’s line dance community may be growing older, but they’re young at heart

Faraway from its roots in the U.S., line dancing has found a home in Singapore.

June 30, 2024, 09:00 AM

Decomposing body of woman, 80, undiscovered for days in Jurong East HDB flat, after husband allegedly hospitalised

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

June 30, 2024, 02:37 AM

Concrete chunks fall off Bukit Panjang HDB block & hits 2 vehicles, residents speculate lightning as cause

It had been raining heavily when the incident occurred.

June 29, 2024, 10:51 PM

Growing acceptance of LGBT+ community encouraging, but still long way to go: Sights, sounds & thoughts from Pink Dot 2024

Attendees said the community still faces major issues such as housing.

June 29, 2024, 10:09 PM

Workers' Party MPs & Progress S'pore Party CEC members attend Pink Dot 2024

"Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other," said a PSP spokesperson.

June 29, 2024, 08:29 PM

Five-star hotel chef, 35, dies 4 days after promotion to head chef, 3 months after marriage

RIP.

June 29, 2024, 07:31 PM

PAP MPs Eric Chua, Darryl David, Derrick Goh & Carrie Tan spotted at Pink Dot 2024

Four MPs attended this year.

June 29, 2024, 07:20 PM

AirAsia partners viral travel influencer 'Kudasai Girl' for new campaign

The campaign hopes to inspire Gen Z travellers to explore destinations within Asia.

June 29, 2024, 07:02 PM

Ho Ching Road half-century-old tree falls, branches smash HDB block's corridors

The accident was believed to be due to the storm that afternoon.

June 29, 2024, 06:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.