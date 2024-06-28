S'porean man allegedly drugged & robbed in Bangkok by Thai woman he chatted with over past few years

A Singaporean man claimed he was allegedly drugged and robbed of cash and valuables worth over 1.5 million baht (S$55,300) by a Thai woman in a Bangkok hotel.

Thai media Ch7HDNews posted a news bulletin about the alleged incident, featuring surveillance footage purportedly of the Thai woman involved.

What happened

The Singaporean victim, who was not named, reported the incident to Huay Kwang Police Station on Jun. 25.

He explained that he met the Thai woman, who was about 30 years old, online.

They had been chatting for over four years before he made the plunge to meet her in person in Thailand on Jun. 19.

The man claimed he was robbed the same day after they dined together and stayed at a hotel in Bangkok.

The Singaporean man woke up the next day and discovered that the Thai woman and his valuables were gone.

A Rolex watch, cash, and designer clothes were missing.

The watch was valued at approximately 1.5 million baht (S$55,300).

The Singaporean man said he was initially confident that the woman was a prospective partner for him, having interacted with her for a number of years.

He has since become more wary of meeting new women in the future and starting new relationships, he said.

Thai woman identified

Officers reviewed security footage at the hotel and from the vicinity and identified the suspect as Kittiyaporn, aged 33.

She apparently has three outstanding arrest warrants for theft.

The woman was not apprehended as of Jun. 26, Thaiger reported.

Top photos via Ch7HDNews