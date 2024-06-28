Back

S'pore man on MRT from Jurong East spotted making balloon animals & cartoon characters

Work never stops.

Hannah Martens | June 28, 2024, 04:13 PM

Due to the "grind", it has become a common sight to see people working on the train.

Even a balloon sculptor does not stop working.

A TikTok user caught a man hard at work on the MRT, meticulously twisting balloons.

The man was dressed in a clown outfit with a rainbow afro and colourful clothing.

Beside him were completed balloon sculptures that looked like cartoon characters.

Photo via TikTok/jx4familly

In the 51-second clip, the man was filmed twisting two balloons.

The TikTok user described the scene as "talent in normal life".

@jx4familly Talent in normal life #singapore #talent_category_mu #life #mrt #train #trending #tiktok ♬ Remember This Moment - Mira Goto

Speaking to Mothership, the TikTok user shared that she spotted the man on Jun. 22 while taking the train from Jurong East to the city centre.

For the whole train ride, the man continued to make different balloon sculptures.

He even gave a Doraemon balloon to the user's child.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

She also shared that she had seen the man around Jurong East a few times before.

Top photo via TikTok/jx4familly

