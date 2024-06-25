Man, 46, spills hot oil on woman running Bedok bazaar stall for running out of churros, gets S$4,500 fine

A 46-year-old man queuing up at a Halloween bazaar held in the Bedok Community Centre was angry that he couldn't buy any churros because the stall had run out.

By the time it was his turn in the queue, it was 10:02pm.

He had queued for two minutes.

The stall was supposed to close at 10pm.

While arguing with one of the pair of female stall assistants, Lee Hui Yong, a Singaporean, knocked over the oil fryer, spilling hot oil over the other stall assistant.

Told churros were sold out, hurled vulgarities

According to court documents, Lee was at the bazaar with his family and had started queueing at the stall at around 9:45pm on Oct. 28, 2023.

He then briefly left the queue to visit other parts of the carnival and returned to the stall at 10pm.

After queueing for two minutes, when it was his turn, one of the pair of female stall assistants told him that the churros were sold out.

He was unhappy he couldn't buy any churros and was not satisfied with the explanation that the stall closes at 10pm.

Lee grew increasingly agitated, started gesturing with his hands and uttered vulgarities towards the stall assistant.

Knocked over pot of hot oil

While the dispute was ongoing, the other female assistant was standing behind an oil fryer.

During the commotion, Lee suddenly jerked his body, causing the table with the oil fryer to topple.

The hot oil from the fryer spilt on the other female assistant's body.

She screamed in pain and was immediately brought to the toilet by her colleague to run water over the affected area.

She was later sent to Singapore General Hospital and treated for burn injuries over her right forearm, her right hand and her right upper abdomen.

Charged with harassment and causing hurt with a rash act

Lee was charged with the offence of harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014, and causing hurt by doing a rash act.

He pleaded guilty to both charges on Jun. 20 and was sentenced to a fine of S$4,500.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Lee had also agreed to pay S$32,180 as compensation to Loo.

