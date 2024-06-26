Back

2024 World's Best Airline award goes to Qatar Airways, S'pore Airlines comes in 2nd: Skytrax ranking

Best airline in Asia though.

Hannah Martens | June 26, 2024, 10:23 AM

Qatar Airways snagged the World's Best Airline award, while Singapore Airlines (SIA) took second place.

The two national carriers have been engaged in a head-to-head race.

In 2023, SIA was ranked the world's best airline after losing to Qatar Airways in 2022.

The 2024 World Airline Awards held on Jun. 24 saw Qatar Airways win for the eighth time.

Emirates ranked third while ANA All Nippon Airways came in fourth, and Cathay Pacific came in fifth.

Other accolades SIA won

SIA won the award for the World's Best Cabin Staff and the World's Best First Class.

SIA also clinched the Best Airline in Asia award.

Budget carrier Scoot, owned by SIA, received the top award as the World's Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.

The awards are determined based on a satisfaction survey of over 100 customer nationalities conducted from September 2023 to May 2024.

The World Airline Awards began in 1999, and has remained independent and impartial with all of the customer survey costs and awards event paid by the organisers, Skytrax.

