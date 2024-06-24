2 men, aged 17 & 19, allegedly stole 4 bottles of perfume worth S$369 from Mustafa Centre

The police will be charging five men and a woman, aged between 17 and 52, for their suspected involvement in separate cases of shop theft.

Case 1

On Dec. 9, 2023, at 10:42am, a staff of a retail outlet within City Square Mall reported to the police that a massage gun valued at S$149.90 was stolen.

Investigations later revealed that a 49-year-old man had allegedly stolen the item by concealing it in a black paper bag and left without making payment.

Case 2

On Oct. 13, 2023, and Dec. 29, 2023, the police were alerted to two cases of shop theft at a supermarket and a retail outlet located within Bugis Junction, respectively.

Health supplements, a personal care product and a black shirt were stolen.

The value of items stolen amounted to S$216.50.

A 52-year-old man was later established through investigations to be purportedly responsible for both occasions of alleged shop theft.

The man had allegedly concealed the stolen items inside his bag before leaving the outlets.

Case 3

On May 17, 2024 at 2:17pm, the police were alerted to a case of shop theft at a retail outlet located within Suntec City.

Investigations revealed that a 40-year-old woman had allegedly stolen a black dress from the outlet and left without making payment.

However, she was detained by the retail outlet’s staff. Further investigations revealed that the same woman allegedly stole a blouse from the same outlet on another occasion.

The value of items stolen amounted to S$117.80.

Case 4

On May 18, 2024 at 7:53pm, the police were alerted to a case of shop theft at Mustafa Centre.

Investigations revealed that two men, aged 17 and 19, allegedly stole four bottles of perfume with a total value of S$369.

The two men were detained by security officers when they attempted to leave.

Case 5

On Jun. 20, 2024, at 5:20pm, the police were alerted to a case of shop theft at a retail outlet located within Suntec City.

Investigations revealed that a 24-year-old man had allegedly stolen a maple bonsai valued at S$75, which he had concealed in his black tote bag before leaving the premises.

The man was believed to be involved in two other similar cases of shop theft at the same retail outlet.

These six persons will be charged in court on Jun. 24, 2024, with the offence of theft in dwelling.

The offence of theft in dwelling carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, commander of the Central Police Division, said: “This represents police’s continued commitment to arrest the trend of increased shop theft, which means tightening our approach and prosecuting more cases."

"We cannot allow the perception that shop theft is a petty crime or that the police are soft on shop theft to take root. Shop theft violates a fundamental principle of our societal values – do not steal and do not take what is not yours. If unaddressed, shop theft can affect the public sense of safety and security."

Top photo via Google Maps