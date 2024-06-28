I spent 2.5 hours in Shaw Centre & left feeling like I went through a ‘software update’

As a young Singaporean, I often hear my elders reminding me how important it is to have a good beauty regime.

For the past five years, I’ve built a strong routine of doing skincare twice a day, using the most raved products on the market and dolling up whenever the occasion arises.

This routine seemed to work fine for me, or so I thought.

With the stress from work and school, I started hearing such comments often:

“Why do you look so tired today?” “Your skin’s been looking quite bad lately.” “Your hair is so long but so dry!”

This made me reconsider my current beauty routine to something possibly more effective, relaxing and indulgent.

Luckily for me, my colleagues had planned a full day of pampering at Shaw Centre to help build my new beauty regime.

Here’s how I enjoyed my beauty reset at Shaw Centre, pampering myself with three treatments in a day.

First stop: Facial at S Aesthetics

First order of business for the day was to rejuvenate my skin with S Aesthetics Clinic with their Hydra boost facial.

S Aesthetics Clinic is an aesthetics clinic providing medical aesthetics services and medispa treatments.

We began the session with a quick consultation with an aesthetician.

Afterwhich, I was led into the treatment room and began my facial.

The facial was done in three steps: cleansing, extracting and hydrating.

Definitely a big jump from my one-step cleansing routine at home.

Firstly, my skin was cleansed with a gentle exfoliating peel. This made my skin feel clean without stripping too much moisture out.

Next, she began extracting the dead skin cells and pore gunk out of my face.

She started off with a suction machine that painlessly and gently extracted my black and white heads.

For the remaining stubborn pores, she went in with a tool to manually remove the black heads.

I was surprised at how painless the entire extraction process was, which also highlighted how gentle she was throughout the entire facial.

After the extraction, she went in with the machine again to saturate my skin with hyaluronic acid serum to replenish the moisture lost earlier.

For the final part of the treatment, she applied a stem cell mask on my face to better hydrate my face.

This step left a tingly feeling on my face but the aesthetician assured me that it was normal and would go away quickly.

The facial had zero down time and I was immediately able to see how much brighter and glowy my skin was just after 45 minutes.

Spend a minimum of S$80 at Shaw Centre and Shaw House to stand to win a goodie bag from S Aesthetics Clinic, including a 50 per cent off voucher for the Hydra boost facial.

Second stop: Wash & cut at Fox Studio

The second stop for my glow-up day was to Fox Studio, to freshen up my hair.

Having grown my hair out for the past six months, the ends of my hair were rather dry and my layers had grown out.

I was advised by the hairdresser to trim and add more layers to my hair since my hair was already thin to begin with.

This way, my hair could maintain its length and still look voluminous.

The session began with a thorough hair wash – double cleansing my scalp with shampoo before running the ends with conditioner.

There’s nothing more relaxing than lying down on a reclining chair and having your hair washed at the salon.

I almost dozed off but I needed to get my hair snipped.

As someone who has experienced post-haircut-trauma, I was initially shocked by the amount of hair that was being cut off.

Thankfully, in the skillful hands of my hairdresser, my hair was kept at my desired length while looking lighter and airier.

To finish up, I had my hair blow dried and styled with a curling iron.

Within a quick 40 minutes, my hair went from looking dishevelled and flat to fresh and voluminous.

If you’re thinking of getting your hair done, here’s a piece of good news for you.

Fox Studio is offering a S$50 discount* for colouring, hair or scalp treatments, for first time customers or customers who haven’t been back for a year.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Last stop: Lash lift at Dr Beauty

My last stop of the day was to Dr Beauty, a beauty salon specialising in eyebrow and eyelash extensions.

I was kindly greeted by Viona Soh, the owner of Dr Beauty, who shared with me the various services.

Since I had naturally long but straight eyelashes, she suggested that I get a Keratin lash lift for S$88 (U.P. S$168).

While getting my lashes lifted, I was surprised at the level of comfort the entire process took.

Trust me when I said I was relaxed. (I fell asleep.)

Next thing I knew, Soh was removing my lift pads and my lashes were lifted perfectly.

While this treatment took about an hour to complete, the relaxing ambience of the store made it a great time to catch up on some sleep.

Besides the keratin lash lift, Dr Beauty is also offering Korean powder brows at S$299 (U.P. S$699), 2D to 6D eyelash extensions at S$88 (U.P. S$168) and classic eyelash extensions at S$68 (U.P. S$88).

‘Time Paused. Your Beauty Reset Starts Now’

All in all, I was definitely pampered beyond expectations for my beauty reset and I’ll definitely be returning to maintain a consistent beauty routine.

A plus point was having all my treatments available within Shaw Centre, making the experience all the more convenient.

Moreover, I realised that self-care treatments don't just help with physical appearance, but also provide us time to unwind and relax from the hustle and bustle of life.

From Jun. 21 to Jul. 14, 2024, Shaw Centre will be hosting the “Time Paused, Your Beauty Reset Starts Now” campaign with seven participating merchants.

Apart from the stores mentioned, other participating stores include:

UrbanHair by Ginrich

Retern Hair

Pebble Aesthetic

The X’ Cut

Spend more than S$80 or S$250 at Shaw Centre and Shaw House to redeem an exclusive beauty set or an experiential beauty session.

More information about the participating stores and their promotions in “Time Paused. Your Beauty Reset Starts Now” can be found here.

This sponsored article by Shaw Centre got this writer planning to include more treatments in her beauty regime.

Top images by Alena Khoo