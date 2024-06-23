Back

FAS & SportSG looking into sexual misconduct allegations against S'pore Youth League football coach

The club has boys' teams of various age groups.

Hannah Martens | June 23, 2024, 11:14 AM

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Sport Singapore's (SportSG) Safe Sport Commission will look into the claims of sexual misconduct allegedly committed by a coach from a private football club.

This comes after The Monitor SG (TMSG) released an article on Jun. 18, 2024, that stated a Singapore Youth League club coach allegedly posted photos of his private parts on his Instagram story, which could only be viewed by a few of his players.

The club has boys' teams of various age group categories, ranging from Under-eight to Under-17.

FAS and SportSG released a joint statement on Jun. 22 that they are aware of the matter.

"We take a serious view of any misconduct that threatens the core values of sport and undermines the mental and physical health of participants."

The statement added that the FAS is working closely with SportSG to "look into this matter expediently".

"The Safe Sport Commission will assess if a potential breach of the Safe Sport Unified Code has occurred and following that, commence formal investigations where appropriate."

FAS and SportSG added that they are "committed to protecting participants in the sporting environment from any form of abuse and harassment that undermines the well-being of individuals and the integrity of sport."

Athletes and players are urged to report any suspected abuse and/or misconduct at sporting activities via https://www.safesport.sg/case-management/reporting/.

The claims

According to TMSG, the coach allegedly shared a photo of his private parts on his Instagram Story to his "close friends" list.

The coach claimed that he did not know who was in his "close friends" list.

In addition, former players from the club claimed that the coach had sent them messages of a sexual and lewd nature.

The coach apparently contacted TMSG through Facebook, apologising for his "shortcomings", and stating that he would like to come forward to resolve the matter.

The coach allegedly requested a meeting, but did not make an appearance as he was "advised not to turn up" if he was by himself, TMSG stated.

The coach later claimed his Instagram account was hacked.

The coach also said that what happened was his personal affair and had nothing to do with football, TMSG reported.

Top photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

