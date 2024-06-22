Back

Runaway golf buggy careens off 2nd tier of Keppel Club driving range, crashes near 2 golfers

No injuries were reported.

Daniel Seow | June 22, 2024, 10:09 AM

A golf buggy without a driver barrelled off the second tier of a driving range at Keppel Club on Thursday (Jun. 20), before crashing near where two golfers were teeing off.

The unusual scene was shown in a clip uploaded to TikTok by user "ahliang7766" on Jun. 20.

@ahliang7766 #keppelclub #golfidiot ♬ original sound - Ah Liang

The video

The driving range shown in the clip had two tiers for golfers to practise their drives.

On the upper tier, a man in an orange shirt and white cap was seen loading a golfing bag onto a stationary golf buggy that was facing the course.

GIF from ahliang7766/TikTok.

However, as he did so, the buggy moved forward when there was no one on board.

The driver made a mad scramble to stop the vehicle, but to no avail.

Driverless, the buggy mounted a hump, rolled over a chair and careened over the ledge overlooking the lower tier of the driving range.

GIF from ahliang7766/TikTok.

There, a golfer in black was about to swing when the buggy crashed into the ground mere metres from him.

He instinctively stepped back from the falling vehicle, while another golfer two lanes away interrupted his swing to see what happened.

Users opined in the comments section that the man appeared to have loaded his golfing bag onto the buggy's accelerator while it was switched on.

No injuries, but investigation ongoing: Keppel Club

In a Jun. 21 statement on Facebook, Keppel Club confirmed that the incident happened on the morning of Jun. 20, on the second tier of their driving range.

"We are relieved to report that no one was injured," the club wrote.

"The safety of our members and guests remains a top priority and an investigation is ongoing."

The club also reminded golfers to exercise care and caution on the course and on the ride.

Keppel Club was founded in 1904.

It operates an 18-hole golf course at Sime Road, which is open to members as well as the public.

Top image from ahliang7766 / TikTok

